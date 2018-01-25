Advertisement
Past Deadline: Discussing President Shirley Collado’s 2001 no contest plea to sexual abuse charge

Published: January 25, 2018

In the first episode of “Past Deadline” of the Spring 2018 semester, new host Grace Elletson sits down with Aidan Quigley, editor in chief of The Ithacan, to discuss his reporting on Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado’s past sex abuse charge. The news has emotionally affected many on campus and also adds to the growing #MeToo movement that challenges the way society is reacting to cases of sexual abuse and assault. Listen in to hear Elletson and Quigley discuss how the story was reported, the campus’ reaction to the story, and more.

