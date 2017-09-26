Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 25, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Past Deadline: History and future of student affairs at IC

By — Podcast Editor
Published: September 25, 2017

In this second episode of “Past Deadline,” host and Managing Editor of The Ithacan, Sophia Tulp sits down with News Editor Grace Elletson to trace back the history of the Student Affairs division at Ithaca College on the heels of President Shirley M. Collado’s hiring of a vice president to head the reestablished department. This episode brings in input from interviews with Collado; Roanna Ferro, incoming vice president for student affairs and campus life; and Tom Swensen, president of the Faculty Council to discuss the news.

Latest Articles

Past Deadline: History and future of student affairs at IC

Past Deadline: History and future of student affairs at IC

By | Sep 25, 2017

Cayuga Sound Festival brings array of music styles to Ithaca

Cayuga Sound Festival brings array of music styles to Ithaca

By The Ithacan | Sep 25, 2017

National Recap: NFL players take a knee

National Recap: NFL players take a knee

By | Sep 25, 2017

Trending Stories

Q&A: Meet IC’s new vice president of student affairs and campus life

Q&A: Meet IC’s new vice president of student affairs and campus life

By | Sep 23, 2017

IC students recount being robbed at gunpoint

IC students recount being robbed at gunpoint

By | Sep 20, 2017

Sophomore triplets play together on the football team

Sophomore triplets play together on the football team

By | Sep 20, 2017

Related Articles

CAPS wait times decrease despite staffing issues

CAPS wait times decrease despite staffing issues

By | Oct 7, 2015

UPDATE: Collado brings new leadership and direction to student affairs

UPDATE: Collado brings new leadership and direction to student affairs

By , | Sep 21, 2017

Past Deadline: When student journalists cover a student tragedy

Past Deadline: When student journalists cover a student tragedy

By | Sep 20, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Grace ElletsonpodcastRosanna FerroShirley ColladoSophia TulpStudent AffairsTom Swensen