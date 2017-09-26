Past Deadline: History and future of student affairs at IC

In this second episode of “Past Deadline,” host and Managing Editor of The Ithacan, Sophia Tulp sits down with News Editor Grace Elletson to trace back the history of the Student Affairs division at Ithaca College on the heels of President Shirley M. Collado’s hiring of a vice president to head the reestablished department. This episode brings in input from interviews with Collado; Roanna Ferro, incoming vice president for student affairs and campus life; and Tom Swensen, president of the Faculty Council to discuss the news.