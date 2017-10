In this installment of “Past Deadline,” host and Managing Editor of The Ithacan, Sophia Tulp sits down with Caleb Slater, president of the Ithaca College Republican Club to discuss the political group “Antifa,” following an event hosted at the college featuring Mark Bray, who studies Antifa’s history. Tulp and Slater dive into free speech on campus as well as the nationwide context on controversial speakers at higher education institutions.