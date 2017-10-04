Past Deadline: Let’s talk Title IX

In the third episode of “Past Deadline,” host and Managing Editor of The Ithacan, Sophia Tulp sits down with Senior Writer Celisa Calacal, and calls in Title IX expert and lawyer Saundra Schuster, to talk about issues related to Title IX on the college and national level. As Title IX coordinator Tiffani Ziemann leaves the college and an ongoing Office for Civil Rights investigation continues, this episode discusses these issues and the possibility of change under the Besty DeVos’s Department of Education.