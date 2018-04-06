‘Past Deadline’: Pros and cons to a college president in your backyard

Ithaca College announced April 3 that President Shirley M. Collado will be moving into an on-campus home by Fall 2019. The new president’s home will be built this coming fall behind Emerson Hall, a residence hall where many students live on campus. “Past Deadline” Host Grace Elletson sits down with Assistant News Editor Madison Fernandez and Opinion Editor Meaghan McElroy to talk about the pros and cons of this decision.

