March 26, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Past Deadline: Public Safety discusses the threat of mass shootings at IC

By The Ithacan — Grace Elletson
Published: March 26, 2018

A former Cornell student named Maximilian Reynolds was arrested last week after it was found he was stockpiling an unassembled AR-15 rifle, a gas mask, a homemade silencer and ammunition for various firearms and high-capacity rifle magazines in his Collegetown apartment. “Past Deadline” host Grace Elletson sat down with Tom Dunn, administrative lieutenant for the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, and Andrew Kosinuk, crime prevention and community events liaison, to talk about the potential threat of mass shootings at Ithaca College.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

By The Ithacan | Mar 26, 2018

Ithaca CollegeMass shootingsParkland School ShootingSchool shootings