“Past Deadline” host Grace Elletson sat down with sophomore Sierra Guardiola and senior Isabella Grullon Paz to talk about their experience covering the commemoration of the 50-year anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination for NPR affiliate radio station, WKNO, in Memphis. Guardiola and Grullon Paz were two of 12 Ithaca College students who traveled to Memphis to cover the events.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.