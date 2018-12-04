Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

December 4, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

News

‘Past Deadline’: Trump, the media and biases

By The Ithacan — Sierra Guardiola
Published: December 4, 2018

In this week’s episode of Past Deadline, host Sierra Guardiola speaks with Allison Frisch about her latest commentary about President Trump’s actions toward the media. Frisch, who is an instructor in the Department of Journalism, spoke about the importance of owning your biases, how journalists can get the story even when they are denied access, and how the President’s actions affect the next generation of journalists.

Listen to our podcasts on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, Spotify and Google Play!

Latest Articles

‘Past Deadline’: Trump, the media and biases

‘Past Deadline’: Trump, the media and biases

By The Ithacan | Dec 4, 2018

Ice sculptors compete for prizes on The Commons

Ice sculptors compete for prizes on The Commons

By | Dec 4, 2018

Professor and students conduct research for plastic bag ban

Professor and students conduct research for plastic bag ban

By | Dec 4, 2018

Related Articles

‘Past Deadline’: Trump’s gender definition impact

‘Past Deadline’: Trump’s gender definition impact

By The Ithacan | Nov 8, 2018

‘Past Deadline’: Misconceptions about Paganism

‘Past Deadline’: Misconceptions about Paganism

By The Ithacan | Oct 28, 2018

‘Past Deadline’: Nonbinary students left out

‘Past Deadline’: Nonbinary students left out

By The Ithacan | Oct 14, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

BiasesmediaThe mediaTrump