‘Past Deadline’: Trump, the media and biases

In this week’s episode of Past Deadline, host Sierra Guardiola speaks with Allison Frisch about her latest commentary about President Trump’s actions toward the media. Frisch, who is an instructor in the Department of Journalism, spoke about the importance of owning your biases, how journalists can get the story even when they are denied access, and how the President’s actions affect the next generation of journalists.

Listen to our podcasts on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, Spotify and Google Play!