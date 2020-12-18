Possible COVID-19 exposure at Applebee’s

On Dec. 17, the Tompkins County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at Applebee’s Grill and Bar.

In a press release, the department stated that an individual tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at Applebee’s while they could have infected others. The possible exposure times are from 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. The individual is in isolation and close contacts have been notified to quarantine, the statement said.

The department is advising anyone who was at this location during these times to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms. People can get tested 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 412 N. Tioga St. Appointments for tests are required for both sites.

Applebee’s is following COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols, which include health checks for every employee, mandatory mask–wearing, constant disinfection of surfaces and socially distanced seating, the statement said.

“We are notifying the public of this potential exposure because we continue to see a rise in cases,” Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, said in the statement. “To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart and consider density when going out.”

There are 259 active COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County, with 1,663 total positive cases since March.

Ithaca College currently has 15 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 131 total positive cases among campus community members since Aug. 14. Students, faculty and staff can seek testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December, except Dec. 29, at the Athletics and Events Center. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and need to be tested at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or the downtown sampling site.