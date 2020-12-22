December 22, 2020
News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at BJ’s Wholesale Club

  Kate Wolfel/The Ithacan
The department said in an announcement Dec. 19 that an individual who works at BJ’s tested positive and may have infected others.
Assistant News Editor
Published: December 21, 2020

The Tompkins County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure at the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Ithaca.

The department said in an announcement Dec. 19 that an individual who works at BJ’s tested positive and may have infected others. The possible exposure may have occurred from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The department is recommending that anyone who may have been exposed quarantine for 14 days, monitor symptoms and get tested for COVID-19.

Testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the downtown sampling site at 412 N. Tioga St.

Tompkins County currently has 252 active cases and 1,734 total positives since March. Ithaca College has 16 active cases and 132 total positives since Aug. 14. Students, faculty and staff can get tested from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December, except Dec. 29, at the Athletics and Events Center. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and can get tested at The Shops at Ithaca Mall or the downtown sampling site.

Caitlin Holtzman can be reached at choltzman@ithaca.edu

Possible COVID-19 exposure at BJ's Wholesale Club

Related Topics

Active COVID-19 casesBJ's Wholesale ClubIthaca College COVID-19 casespossible COVID-19 exposuresTompkins County Health Department