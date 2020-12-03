December 3, 2020
Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ithaca Walgreens

  Kate Wolfel/The Ithacan
The Tompkins County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Walgreens on South Meadow Street on Nov. 29.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: December 3, 2020

The Tompkins County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Walgreens on South Meadow Street on Nov. 29.

The department released a statement Dec. 2 alerting the public that a pharmacy worker at the Walgreens has tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at the pharmacy when they could have infected others. The department recommends that anyone who was in the store from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 gets tested for COVID-19, monitor their health for symptoms and quarantine for 14 days regardless of the test results.

Testing is available at the Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the 412 N. Tioga St. sampling site Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The county reached a record number of active COVID-19 cases with 226 active cases as of Dec. 2, exceeding the previous record of 219 set Dec. 1.

The department released a statement Dec. 2 about a rise in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday. Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, said in the statement that more than half of the 34 cases reported Dec. 1 were the result of gatherings on Thanksgiving. The department is encouraging county residents to isolate and avoid nonessential gatherings and travel.

There have been a total of 100 cases at Ithaca College since Aug. 14, with 10 active cases.

Students experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. On-campus testing is available for students, faculty and staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December at the Athletics and Events Center. Members of the campus community who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should get tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall or the downtown testing site.

Alyshia Korba can be reached at akorba@ithaca.edu

