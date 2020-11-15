Possible COVID-19 exposure at Texas Roadhouse

The Tompkins County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Texas Roadhouse in Ithaca.

The department said in a Nov. 14 announcement that an individual who works at Texas Roadhouse tested positive and may have exposed others while working. The possible exposures may have occurred Nov. 10 from 3 to 10 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

The department advises those who were at Texas Roadhouse during those times to get tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall as well as quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms. The individual is in isolation and any close contacts are in quarantine, according to the announcement.

“To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue wearing a mask, stay six feet apart and consider density when going out,” Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, said in the announcement.

The announcement comes one day after Cornell University raised its COVID-19 alert level from green, meaning cases are low and transmission is rare, to yellow, meaning there is low to moderate risk of transmission.

There are currently 127 active cases in Tompkins County, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 791 total cases in the county since March 14.

Ithaca College has had 53 positive cases since Aug. 14, and there are 18 active cases. Students experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. On-campus testing is available for students, faculty and staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday in the Athletics and Events Center. Members of the campus community who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should get tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall.