Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ulta Beauty

  Kate Wolfel/The Ithacan
In a Jan. 6 announcement, the department said an employee tested positive and may have infected others while working.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: January 8, 2021

The Tompkins County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure at Ulta Beauty.

In a Jan. 6 announcement, the department said an employee tested positive and may have infected others while working. The individual worked from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 4. The department recommends that anyone who was at the store during that time monitors their health for symptoms and gets tested for COVID-19.

Testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 412 N. Tioga St. Appointments are required for both sites.

As of Jan. 7, there are 324 active cases in Tompkins County. Ithaca College has 16 active cases and 161 total cases since Aug. 14. Ithaca College no longer offers COVID-19 testing in the Athletics and Events (A&E) Center. Testing for the spring semester will be done through a saliva self-collection process. Samples can be dropped off by 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the A&E Center, Campus Center and Terrace 13. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and should seek testing at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or downtown sampling site.

Caitlin Holtzman can be reached at choltzman@ithaca.edu

