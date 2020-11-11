Possible COVID-19 exposures at Ithaca Walmart announced

The Tompkins County Health Department announced possible COVID-19 exposures at the Ithaca Walmart.

In a Nov. 10 statement, the department shared that an individual who works at the Ithaca Walmart tested positive for COVID-19 and worked while they could have infected others. The potential exposure times are 6 a.m.–3 p.m. Nov. 2, 3 and 9. The individual is in isolation and anyone who was in close contact is in quarantine, the statement said.

Anyone who was at Walmart during those times should monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last time they were at the business. They should also get tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall.

Ithaca College students who are experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. Faculty and staff members who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should go to the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. On-campus testing is available for students and employees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Athletics and Events Center. There have been 39 positive cases at the college since Aug. 14.

There are 63 active cases in Tompkins County as of Nov. 10. Since March, there have been 699 total cases.

“Anyone who may have been at Walmart during these times should seek a test and closely monitor themselves for symptoms,” said Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, in the statement. “Walmart has a thorough nightly cleaning protocol in place and requires masks be worn by all staff and customers. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart and consider density when going out.”