Possible COVID-19 exposures at Wegmans and post office

The Tompkins County Health Department announced there were potential COVID-19 exposures at the Wegmans sub shop and the downtown Ithaca U.S. Postal Service in a press release Dec. 15.

An individual who works at the Wegmans sub shop tested positive for COVID-19 and was infectious during the time they worked there. The potential exposure occurred 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Dec. 7.

Another individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was 3–3:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the downtown U.S. Postal Service.

The department is advising anyone who was at either location during these times to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms. People can get tested 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 412 N. Tioga St. Appointments for tests are required for both sites.

There are 272 active COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County as of Dec. 15, and there have been a total of 1,593 cases in the county since March.

Ithaca College currently has 13 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 124 cases among campus community members since March. Students, faculty and staff can seek testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December, except Dec. 29, at the Athletics and Events Center. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and need to be tested at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or the downtown sampling site.