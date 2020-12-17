Possible COVID-19 exposures on TCAT buses and Tops Markets

The Tompkins County Health Department announced possible COVID-19 exposures at the Lansing, New York, Tops Markets bakery and on the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) Route 14 and Route 30 buses.

The department said in an announcement Dec. 16 that an individual who tested positive worked at the Lansing Tops Markets bakery and may have infected others. The possible exposures occurred 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12.

Another individual tested positive and rode the Route 14 and Route 30 TCAT buses. The department said that the individual boarded the Route 14 bus inbound at 11:43 a.m. Dec. 14 at Elm at West Village and got off the bus at 11:57 a.m. at the Green Street Station. The same person rode the Route 30 outbound bus at noon leaving the Green Street Station and got off at 12:13 p.m. at Highland at Wyckoff. The Route 14 bus runs through West Hill, Cayuga Medical Center and The Commons. The Route 30 bus runs through The Commons, Cornell University and The Shops at Ithaca Mall.

Lansing Tops Markets bakery and TCAT both told the department that they are following COVID-19 cleaning protocols, the announcement said. The bakery also said that since the employee last worked, the store has been deeply cleaned.

“To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart and consider density when going out,” said Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director.

The department is also recommending that those who may have been exposed get tested for COVID-19 and monitor themselves for symptoms. People can get tested 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 412 N. Tioga St.

Tompkins County currently has 260 active cases and has had 1,626 total positives since March. Ithaca College has 12 active cases and has had 128 positives since Aug. 14. Students, faculty and staff can get tested from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December, except Dec. 29, at the Athletics and Events Center. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and can be tested at The Shops at Ithaca Mall or the downtown sampling site.