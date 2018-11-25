Public Safety investigates burglary at Circle Apartments

A burglary occurred at Ithaca College Circle Apartment 341 on the afternoon of Nov. 23, according to the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management.

The burglary, which occurred at 3:13 p.m., was reported by a resident of the apartment who called Public Safety because there was an unknown person inside the apartment.

The person was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

This burglary follows three burglaries that occurred at the Circle Apartments between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.