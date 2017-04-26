Public Safety Log April 3–9

APRIL 3

SCC COLLEGE REGULATIONS

LOCATION: All Campus

SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle with excessive citations. Officer judicially referred one person for violating parking rules and regulations. Parking Services Supervisor Carl Cohen.

CHANGE IN THE CASE STATUS

LOCATION: Grant Egbert Blvd.

SUMMARY: Officer reported damage to blue-light phone in A-Lot was not caused criminally. Criminal mischief unfounded. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

APRIL 4

FIRE ALARM

LOCATION: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon monoxide activation. Activation caused by strong wind preventing exhaust from escaping. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

APRIL 5

MEDICAL ASSIST

LOCATION: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: Complainant reported person sent text message about harming themselves. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious persons. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

APRIL 6

CHANGE IN CASE STATUS

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety

SUMMARY: Officer interviewed person about rape reported 04/05/2017 in Terraces. Officer judicially referred one person for rape. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.

APRIL 7

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person entered residence and vomited. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart.

CHANGE IN CASE STATUS

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Officer interviewed person identified in criminal trespass complaint at circle apartment 190 this date. Officer judicially referred one person for responsibility of guest. Sergeant Ron Hart.

APRIL 8

THEFT OF SERVICE NO DEGREE

LOCATION: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person left cab without paying fare. Officer judicially referred one person for theft of services. Master Patrol Officer Chris Teribury.

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported car/deer property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

APRIL 9

AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person made threatening telephone call. Investigation pending. Sergeant Don Lyke.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LOCATION: J-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged parking sign. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.