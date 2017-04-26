Public Safety Log April 3–9

APRIL 3
SCC COLLEGE REGULATIONS
LOCATION: All Campus
SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle with excessive citations. Officer judicially referred one person for violating parking rules and regulations. Parking Services Supervisor Carl Cohen.
CHANGE IN THE CASE STATUS
LOCATION: Grant Egbert Blvd.
SUMMARY: Officer reported damage to blue-light phone in A-Lot was not caused criminally. Criminal mischief unfounded. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
APRIL 4
FIRE ALARM
LOCATION: Garden Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon monoxide activation. Activation caused by strong wind preventing exhaust from escaping. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
APRIL 5
MEDICAL ASSIST
LOCATION: Hood Hall
SUMMARY: Complainant reported person sent text message about harming themselves. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious persons. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.
APRIL 6
CHANGE IN CASE STATUS
LOCATION: Office of Public Safety
SUMMARY: Officer interviewed person about rape reported 04/05/2017 in Terraces. Officer judicially referred one person for rape. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.
APRIL 7
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person entered residence and vomited. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart.
CHANGE IN CASE STATUS
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Officer interviewed person identified in criminal trespass complaint at circle apartment 190 this date. Officer judicially referred one person for responsibility of guest. Sergeant Ron Hart.
APRIL 8
THEFT OF SERVICE NO DEGREE
LOCATION: Z-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person left cab without paying fare. Officer judicially referred one person for theft of services. Master Patrol Officer Chris Teribury.
MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported car/deer property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.
APRIL 9
AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT
LOCATION: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person made threatening telephone call. Investigation pending. Sergeant Don Lyke.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
LOCATION: J-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged parking sign. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.
