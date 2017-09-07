Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 7, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Public Safety Log Aug. 21-26

By The Ithacan
Published: September 6, 2017

AUGUST 21 

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Lower Athletic Fields

SUMMARY: Caller reported person at football practice injured their shoulder. Patrol Officer
Mayra Colon.

AUGUST 22

PETIT LARCENY

LOCATION: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole parking permit from vehicle. Patrol Officer Jennilee Valentin. Investigation pending.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Terrace-Circle Walkway

SUMMARY: Caller reported falling while skateboarding Aug. 21 and injured elbow. First aid was provided. Master Patrol Officer
Bruce Holmstock.

FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was accidental and caused by burnt food. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman.

AUGUST 23

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

LOCATION: K-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle and fence property damage from a motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

CRIMINAL MISCHEIF

LOCATION: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged window. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardest. Investigation pending.

FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Alarm was accidental. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.  

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Muller Chapel

SUMMARY: Caller reported they were stung by bee. Officer provided first aid and further medical assistance was declined. Master Patrol Officer Waylan Degraw.

SCC DRUG VIOLATION

LOCATION: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw judicially referred one person for violation of the
drug policy.

AUGUST 24

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE

LOCATION: Whalen Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person leaving messages and packages. Sergeant Chris Teribury.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

AUGUST 26

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Patrol Officer Lance Clark judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana.

FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was accidental and caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Editorial: Students covered by DACA must be protected

Editorial: Students covered by DACA must be protected

By The Ithacan | Sep 6, 2017

Athletes decisions on social media could affect their future

Athletes decisions on social media could affect their future

By | Sep 6, 2017

Plan to end DACA program announced by Trump administration

Plan to end DACA program announced by Trump administration

By | Sep 6, 2017

Trending Stories

Collado will not live in Ithaca College’s president’s mansion

Collado will not live in Ithaca College’s president’s mansion

By | Sep 5, 2017

President Collado releases statement regarding DACA

President Collado releases statement regarding DACA

By | Sep 5, 2017

Review: Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ season drags on too long

Review: Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ season drags on too long

By | Sep 4, 2017

Comments