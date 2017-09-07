Public Safety Log Aug. 21-26

AUGUST 21
MEDICAL ASSISTANCE
LOCATION: Lower Athletic Fields
SUMMARY: Caller reported person at football practice injured their shoulder. Patrol Officer
Mayra Colon.
AUGUST 22
PETIT LARCENY
LOCATION: Unknown
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole parking permit from vehicle. Patrol Officer Jennilee Valentin. Investigation pending.
MEDICAL ASSISTANCE
LOCATION: Terrace-Circle Walkway
SUMMARY: Caller reported falling while skateboarding Aug. 21 and injured elbow. First aid was provided. Master Patrol Officer
Bruce Holmstock.
FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was accidental and caused by burnt food. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman.
AUGUST 23
MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
LOCATION: K-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle and fence property damage from a motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
CRIMINAL MISCHEIF
LOCATION: Garden Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged window. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardest. Investigation pending.
FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Alarm was accidental. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.
MEDICAL ASSISTANCE
LOCATION: Muller Chapel
SUMMARY: Caller reported they were stung by bee. Officer provided first aid and further medical assistance was declined. Master Patrol Officer Waylan Degraw.
SCC DRUG VIOLATION
LOCATION: Garden Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw judicially referred one person for violation of the
drug policy.
AUGUST 24
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE
LOCATION: Whalen Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person leaving messages and packages. Sergeant Chris Teribury.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION
LOCATION: Landon Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
AUGUST 26
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION
LOCATION: Landon Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Patrol Officer Lance Clark judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana.
FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was accidental and caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.
