Public Safety Log Aug. 21-26

AUGUST 21

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Lower Athletic Fields

SUMMARY: Caller reported person at football practice injured their shoulder. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

Mayra Colon.

AUGUST 22

PETIT LARCENY

LOCATION: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole parking permit from vehicle. Patrol Officer Jennilee Valentin. Investigation pending.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Terrace-Circle Walkway

SUMMARY: Caller reported falling while skateboarding Aug. 21 and injured elbow. First aid was provided. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

Bruce Holmstock.

FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was accidental and caused by burnt food. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman.

AUGUST 23

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

LOCATION: K-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle and fence property damage from a motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

CRIMINAL MISCHEIF

LOCATION: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged window. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardest. Investigation pending.

FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Alarm was accidental. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Muller Chapel

SUMMARY: Caller reported they were stung by bee. Officer provided first aid and further medical assistance was declined. Master Patrol Officer Waylan Degraw.

SCC DRUG VIOLATION

LOCATION: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw judicially referred one person for violation of the drug policy.

drug policy.

AUGUST 24

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE

LOCATION: Whalen Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person leaving messages and packages. Sergeant Chris Teribury.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

AUGUST 26

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Patrol Officer Lance Clark judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana.

FIRE ALARM ACCIDENTAL

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was accidental and caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.