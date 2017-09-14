Public Safety Log Aug. 28–Sept. 4

August 28
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: All other
SUMMARY: Complainant reported person posted disturbing photos on social media site. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
Medical Assistance
LOCATION: Rowland Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting. Person feeling anxious and declined medical assistance.
Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.
Suspicious person
LOCATION: Upper Quads
SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious person knocking on the door. Master Patrol Officer
Waylon Degraw.
Motor vehicle accident
LOCATION: C Lot
Summary: Caller reported a
two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Jennilee Valentin.
August 29
Suspicious person
LOCATION: Academic Quad
SUMMARY: Officer reported
people possibly smoking marijuana. Officer determined people were
smoking tobacco. Patrol Officer
John Tagliavento.
Off-campus Incident
LOCATION: All other
SUMMARY: Complainant reported sexual assault involving a known person. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
Assault 3rd degree
LOCATION: Terrace 13
SUMMARY: Complainant reported being punched in the face by known person causing injury
Aug. 28. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.
Rape 3rd Degree
LOCATION: Upper Quads
SUMMARY: Caller reported person had sexual intercourse without consent with known person. Investigation pending. Master Control
Officer Jon Elmore.
August 30
Fire alarm accidental
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported two fire alarms. Both alarms were caused by shower steam. Sergeant Don Lyke.
Change in Case Status
LOCATION: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management
SUMMARY: Officer concluded
Terrace 13 assault investigation originally reported Aug. 29, and one person was judicially
referred for assault. Master Patrol
Officer Jon Elmore.
Unlawful possession of marijuana
LOCATION: Recreation Trails
SUMMARY: Officer reported persons on nature trail after hours. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and two for drug policy violation. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
August 31
Reckless endangerment 2nd degree
LOCATION: Holmes Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person threw a television from a balcony. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.
September 1
Change in case status
LOCATION: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management
SUMMARY: Officer concluded rape investigation originally reported Aug. 29 in an Upper Quad Residence Hall. Officer judicially
referred one person for rape. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.
Medical assist
LOCATION: Academic Quad
SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling faint and sweating. Person was transported to health
center. Assistance was provided. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator
Charlie Sherman.
Medical Assist
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported
intoxicated person ran away. Officer determined person not in need of medical assistance. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
September 2
Motor vehicle accident
LOCATION: J Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported two car property damage motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer
Bruce Holmstock.
Trespass no degree
LOCATION: Dillingham Fountains
SUMMARY: Caller reported people in the fountain. Unable to locate.
September 3
Irresponsible use
LOCATION: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person. Person declined medical assistance and was referred judicially for irresponsible use of alcohol. Sergeant Chris Teribury.
Off-campus incident
LOCATION: All other
SUMMARY: Caller reported person identified as being responsible for sexual abuse, which occurred 10 years ago off campus. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
SEPTEMBER 4
MEDICAL ASSIST
LOCATION: Boothroyd Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person upset and yelling. Person was taken into custody under Mental Hygiene Law and transported to the Hospital. Master Patrol Bruce Holmstock.
Off-campus incident
LOCATION: All other
SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person pointed a weapon at them in a road rage incident at an off-campus location. Officer had person report incident to New York State Police. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer
Bruce Holmstock.
