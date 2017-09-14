Public Safety Log Aug. 28–Sept. 4

August 28

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Complainant reported person posted disturbing photos on social media site. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting. Person feeling anxious and declined medical assistance.

Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

Suspicious person

LOCATION: Upper Quads

SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious person knocking on the door. Master Patrol Officer

Waylon Degraw.

Motor vehicle accident

LOCATION: C Lot

Summary: Caller reported a

two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Jennilee Valentin.

August 29

Suspicious person

LOCATION: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Officer reported

people possibly smoking marijuana. Officer determined people were

smoking tobacco. Patrol Officer

John Tagliavento.

Off-campus Incident

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Complainant reported sexual assault involving a known person. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

Assault 3rd degree

LOCATION: Terrace 13

SUMMARY: Complainant reported being punched in the face by known person causing injury

Aug. 28. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

Rape 3rd Degree

LOCATION: Upper Quads

SUMMARY: Caller reported person had sexual intercourse without consent with known person. Investigation pending. Master Control

Officer Jon Elmore.

August 30

Fire alarm accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported two fire alarms. Both alarms were caused by shower steam. Sergeant Don Lyke.

Change in Case Status

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: Officer concluded

Terrace 13 assault investigation originally reported Aug. 29, and one person was judicially

referred for assault. Master Patrol

Officer Jon Elmore.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

LOCATION: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported persons on nature trail after hours. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and two for drug policy violation. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

August 31

Reckless endangerment 2nd degree

LOCATION: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person threw a television from a balcony. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

September 1

Change in case status

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: Officer concluded rape investigation originally reported Aug. 29 in an Upper Quad Residence Hall. Officer judicially

referred one person for rape. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

Medical assist

LOCATION: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling faint and sweating. Person was transported to health

center. Assistance was provided. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator

Charlie Sherman.

Medical Assist

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported

intoxicated person ran away. Officer determined person not in need of medical assistance. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

September 2

Motor vehicle accident

LOCATION: J Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported two car property damage motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer

Bruce Holmstock.

Trespass no degree

LOCATION: Dillingham Fountains

SUMMARY: Caller reported people in the fountain. Unable to locate.

September 3

Irresponsible use

LOCATION: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person. Person declined medical assistance and was referred judicially for irresponsible use of alcohol. Sergeant Chris Teribury.

Off-campus incident

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person identified as being responsible for sexual abuse, which occurred 10 years ago off campus. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

SEPTEMBER 4

MEDICAL ASSIST

LOCATION: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person upset and yelling. Person was taken into custody under Mental Hygiene Law and transported to the Hospital. Master Patrol Bruce Holmstock.

Off-campus incident

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person pointed a weapon at them in a road rage incident at an off-campus location. Officer had person report incident to New York State Police. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer

Bruce Holmstock.