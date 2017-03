Public Safety Log Feb. 27 – March 5

FEBRUARY 27

SUSPICIOUS CORRESPONDENCE

LOCATION: General Services

SUMMARY: Complainant reported unknown person sent several suspicious letters to them. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.

FEBRUARY 28

MEDICAL ASSIST

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person harmed themselves. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law. Patrol Officer

John Tagliavento.

MARCH 1

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE

LOCATION: Lyceum Drive

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person left knife. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

MARCH 2

ENVIORNMENTAL HAZARD

LOCATION: Peggy Ryan Williams

SUMMARY: Officers reported checking on possible carbon monoxide leak. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman.

RAPE 3RD DEGREE

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

MARCH 3

TRESPASS NO DEGREE

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported person who was previously advised by resident to stay away attempted to gain access. Officer issued person a warning. Sergeant Ron Hart.

MARCH 4

EXPOSURE OF PERSON

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported person urinating in public. SASP.

MARCH 5

IRRESPONSIBLE USE OF ALCHOL

LOCATION: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated people vomiting. Two people declined medical assistance and one person referred judicially. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.