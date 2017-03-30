Public Safety Log March 6 – 12

MARCH 6
TRESPASS NO DEGREE
LOCATION: All Campus
SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that person was seen on campus who has been restricted from the campus. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.
MEDICAL ASSISTANCE
LOCATION: Hilliard Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person not feeling well. Medical assistance declined. Assistance was provided. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
MARCH 7
UNLAWFUL SURVEILLANCE
LOCATION: Fitness Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that unknown person posted inappropriate photo on social media. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.
MARCH 8
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
LOCATION: Center for Natural Sciences
SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person damaged window. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
LOCATION: Rowland Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person damaged chair. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
MARCH 9
CRIMINAL TAMPERING
LOCATION: Roy H. Park School of Communications
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown persons glued plastic material to walls and floor. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
THEFT OF SERVICES
LOCATION: Campus Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person attempted to use another person’s meal card to purchase food. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.
MARCH 10
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
LOCATION: Terrace 10
SUMMARY: Caller reported person entered room mumbling. Officer issued person a warning. Sergeant Don Lyke.
MARCH 11
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE
LOCATION: Muller Chapel
SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person opened window and removed screen. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
FIRE SAFETY OFFENSE
LOCATION: Boothroyd Hall
SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding lighter fluid. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.
MARCH 12
MEDICAL ASSISTANCE
LOCATION: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported door scraped person’s toe causing injury. Officer provided first aid and further medical assistance declined. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
