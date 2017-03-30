Public Safety Log March 6 – 12

MARCH 6

TRESPASS NO DEGREE

LOCATION: All Campus

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that person was seen on campus who has been restricted from the campus. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person not feeling well. Medical assistance declined. Assistance was provided. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

MARCH 7

UNLAWFUL SURVEILLANCE

LOCATION: Fitness Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that unknown person posted inappropriate photo on social media. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.

MARCH 8

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LOCATION: Center for Natural Sciences

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person damaged window. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person damaged chair. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

MARCH 9

CRIMINAL TAMPERING

LOCATION: Roy H. Park School of Communications

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown persons glued plastic material to walls and floor. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

THEFT OF SERVICES

LOCATION: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person attempted to use another person’s meal card to purchase food. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.

MARCH 10



CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LOCATION: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: Caller reported person entered room mumbling. Officer issued person a warning. Sergeant Don Lyke.

MARCH 11

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE

LOCATION: Muller Chapel

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person opened window and removed screen. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

FIRE SAFETY OFFENSE

LOCATION: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding lighter fluid. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

MARCH 12

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported door scraped person’s toe causing injury. Officer provided first aid and further medical assistance declined. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.