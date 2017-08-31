Public Safety Log May 17-Aug 19

MAY 17
RAPE 3RD DEGREE
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported person had sexual intercourse with another without consent on May 26–27, 2016. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento. Investigation pending.
JULY 31
ILLEGAL DISPOSAL OF WASTE
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person threw trash into a dumpster without authorization. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore. Investigation pending.
AUGUST 2
FIRE ALARM
LOCATION: Center for Health Sciences
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty. Alarm accidental.
MEDICAL ASSIST
LOCATION: Office of Public Safety
SUMMARY: Officer reported person became ill. Person declined medical assistance. Investigation pending. Sergeant Don Lyke.
FIRE ALARM
LOCATION: Center for Health Sciences
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Alarm accidental. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
AUGUST 5
ACCIDENTAL PROPERTY DAMAGE
LOCATION: A&E Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported multiple water leaks. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.
AUGUST 8
CHANGE IN THE CASE STATUS
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Officer interviewed person about tampering with smoke detector originally reported on July 8, 2017. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal tampering. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.
AUGUST 19
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE
LOCATION: Unknown
SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information from anonymous person of “years of harassment.” Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock. Investigation pending.
AUGUST 10
CRIMINAL TAMPERING
LOCATION: Terrace 9
SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person tampered with fire extinguisher. Sergeant Don Lyke. Investigation pending.
AUGUST 13
ASSIST PARK POLICE
LOCATION: Office of Public Safety
SUMMARY: Park police reported person arrested for driving while
intoxicated and requested Ithaca College officer conduct a chemical test. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore. Assistance was provided.
AUGUST 18
ENVIRONMENTAL HAZARD
LOCATION: Facilities Parking Lot
SUMMARY: Officer reported gasoline spill. Spill contained to
pavement and cleaned up. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.
AUGUST 19
OFF-CAMPUS INCIDENT
LOCATION: Not reported
SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person made a suspicious phone call. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
