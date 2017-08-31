Public Safety Log May 17-Aug 19

MAY 17

RAPE 3RD DEGREE

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported person had sexual intercourse with another without consent on May 26–27, 2016. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento. Investigation pending.

JULY 31

ILLEGAL DISPOSAL OF WASTE

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person threw trash into a dumpster without authorization. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore. Investigation pending.

AUGUST 2

FIRE ALARM

LOCATION: Center for Health Sciences

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty. Alarm accidental.

MEDICAL ASSIST

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety

SUMMARY: Officer reported person became ill. Person declined medical assistance. Investigation pending. Sergeant Don Lyke.

FIRE ALARM

LOCATION: Center for Health Sciences

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Alarm accidental. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

AUGUST 5

ACCIDENTAL PROPERTY DAMAGE

LOCATION: A&E Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported multiple water leaks. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.

AUGUST 8

CHANGE IN THE CASE STATUS

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Officer interviewed person about tampering with smoke detector originally reported on July 8, 2017. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal tampering. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

AUGUST 19

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE

LOCATION: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information from anonymous person of “years of harassment.” Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock. Investigation pending.

AUGUST 10

CRIMINAL TAMPERING

LOCATION: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person tampered with fire extinguisher. Sergeant Don Lyke. Investigation pending.

AUGUST 13

ASSIST PARK POLICE

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety

SUMMARY: Park police reported person arrested for driving while

intoxicated and requested Ithaca College officer conduct a chemical test. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore. Assistance was provided.

AUGUST 18

ENVIRONMENTAL HAZARD

LOCATION: Facilities Parking Lot

SUMMARY: Officer reported gasoline spill. Spill contained to

pavement and cleaned up. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.

AUGUST 19

OFF-CAMPUS INCIDENT

LOCATION: Not reported

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person made a suspicious phone call. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.