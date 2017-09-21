Public Safety Log Sept. 5–Sept. 10

September 5

Petit Larceny

LOCATION: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole clothing. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office reported one person arrested for underage possession of alcohol. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis.

Petit Larceny

LOCATION: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: Officer reported people attempting to steal a table. Officer judicially referred four people for attempted larceny. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

September 6

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person made a suspicious phone call attempting to gain personal information. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

Environmental hazard

LOCATION: J Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle is leaking gas. The spill was cleaned. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Flora Brown Drive

SUMMARY: Person reported they were walking on roadway and stepped on uneven pavement and injured ankle. Person transported to the health center. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

Criminal possession

LOCATION: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding marijuana paraphernalia. Officer determined person was in possession of controlled substance. Officer issued person ticket to appear in Town of Ithaca Court for possession of a controlled substance and judicially referred the person. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

Off-campus incident

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported person arrested for noise violation. Master Security Officer Amy Noble.

September 7

SCC Drug Violation

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of the college drug policy. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.

Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s office

LOCATION: State Route 96B

SUMMARY: Officer reported Tompkin’s County Sheriff’s Office vehicle stop. Officer reported Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person for driving while intoxicated. Sergeant Don Lyke.

Fire Alarm accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was caused by burnt food. Fire and Safety Building Coordinator Charlie Sherman.

September 8

Criminal tampering

LOCATION: Terrace 4

SUMMARY: Officer reported someone tampered with exit sign. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

SCC Irresponsible use

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person throwing up. Person declined medical assistance. Officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

Medical assistance

LOCATION: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: Caller reported person consumed medication and alcohol. Person was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported person flying drone. Officer identified person responsible. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported person walking on stairs fell and injured ankle. Person transported to Hammond Health Center. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

Criminal mischief

LOCATION: U Lot

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown persons damaged license plate. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

September 9

Exposure of person

LOCATION: Coddington Road

SUMMARY: Officer reported person urinating in public. Officer judicially referred one person. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having asthma attack. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

September 10

Unlawful Possession

LOCATION: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspections, person reported tampering of smoke detector and marijuana paraphernalia. Officer judicially referred two people for criminal tampering and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Fire Alarm accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.