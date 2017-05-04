Public Safety Logs April 11–16

APRIL 10

CRIMINAL TAMPERING

LOCATION: Upper Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person placed picture frame in tree. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.

PETIT LARCENY

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole light cover. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.



MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

LOCATION: Alumni Circle

SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle/sign property damage in motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

APRIL 12

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-party that an unknown person had sexual contact with another without consent. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

ENVIORNMENTAL HAZARD

LOCATION: Job Hall

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety Department staff reported antifreeze spill. Spill area cleaned. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins.

APRIL 13

FIRE ALARM ACCIDENT

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Fire alarm activated accidentally. Activation caused by burnt food. Sergeant Don Lyke.

APRIL 14

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having a seizure with difficulty breathing. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting. Officer determined vomiting due to illness, and person declined medical assistance. Sergeant Don Lyke.

APRIL 15

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

LOCATION: Alumni Circle

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 center reported bicyclist injured. Officer determined bicyclist lost control of bike and injured their head and right side. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Sergeant Ron Hart.

MEDICAL ASSIST

LOCATION: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 center reported glass broke and cut person’s hand. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.

APRIL 16

SCC DRUG VIOLATIONS

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four people for violations of drug policy. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

MEDICAL ASSIST

LOCATION: Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: Person reported allergic reaction. Transported to the hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.