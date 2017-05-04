Public Safety Logs April 11–16

APRIL 10
CRIMINAL TAMPERING
LOCATION: Upper Quad
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person placed picture frame in tree. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.
PETIT LARCENY
LOCATION: Landon Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole light cover. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
LOCATION: Alumni Circle
SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle/sign property damage in motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.
APRIL 12
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported third-party that an unknown person had sexual contact with another without consent. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
ENVIORNMENTAL HAZARD
LOCATION: Job Hall
SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety Department staff reported antifreeze spill. Spill area cleaned. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins.
APRIL 13
FIRE ALARM ACCIDENT
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Fire alarm activated accidentally. Activation caused by burnt food. Sergeant Don Lyke.
APRIL 14
MEDICAL ASSISTANCE
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having a seizure with difficulty breathing. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
MEDICAL ASSISTANCE
LOCATION: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting. Officer determined vomiting due to illness, and person declined medical assistance. Sergeant Don Lyke.
APRIL 15
MEDICAL ASSISTANCE
LOCATION: Alumni Circle
SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 center reported bicyclist injured. Officer determined bicyclist lost control of bike and injured their head and right side. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Sergeant Ron Hart.
MEDICAL ASSIST
LOCATION: Terrace 6
SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 center reported glass broke and cut person’s hand. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.
APRIL 16
SCC DRUG VIOLATIONS
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four people for violations of drug policy. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.
MEDICAL ASSIST
LOCATION: Bogart Hall
SUMMARY: Person reported allergic reaction. Transported to the hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
