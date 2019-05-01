Public Safety Logs April 15-April 21

April 15

Safety Hazard

Location: Farm Pond Road

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported unknown substance flowing into the pond and determined the substance appeared to be road salt. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded to the incident. The task was completed.

V&T Leaving Scene of Accident

Location: Circle Lot 5

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown vehicle damaged parked vehicle and left the scene. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident. The investigation is pending.

Safety Hazard Environmental Hazard

Location: J-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unattended backpack on sidewalk. Officer was unable to locate backpack. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

April 16

Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

Location: State Route 96B

SUMMARY: Caller reported personal injury motor vehicle accident. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officer issued the operator of the vehicle a uniform ticket for Town of Ithaca Court for failing to yield to right of way. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

V&T License Violations

Location: Farm Pond Road

SUMMARY: Officer found wallet and turned it over to Public Safety, and the officer determined the wallet had a fictitious license inside. Officer judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded to the incident.

April 17

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Circle Lot 4

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person threw eggs on their vehicle. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident.The investigation is pending.

Medical Assist/Psychological

Location: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person has not been in class. Person located and escorted to the counseling center. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident and a report was taken.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 170

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The activation was caused by steam from a shower. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded to the incident. The alarm was accidental.

April 18

Safety Hazard

Location: Terraces

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person possibly jumped from roof area onto awning of the building. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. An investigation is pending.

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported being followed by unknown person in vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. An investigation is pending.

Trespass No Degree

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Caller reported group of people in the woods yelling. Officer warned four people for being on trails after hours. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded and issued a warning for judicial action.

April 19

SCC Acts of Dishonesty

Location: Textor Circle E-Lot

SUMMARY: Officer reported person using fraudulent handicap permit and judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty. Safety Officer Dan Merchant responded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Tallcott Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer reported judicially referring two people for

failure to comply and drug policy violation. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded to the incident.

April 20

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Substation Road

SUMMARY: Caller reported individuals running with a large metal pole. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded to the incident.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard

SUMMARY: Officer reported metal road marker pole with reflector found. Sergeant Don Lyke responded to the incident.

SCC College Regulations

Location: Textor Hall

SUMMARY: Officer reported person sleeping on a bench. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore issued a warning for judicial action.

April 21

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Terraces

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown persons yelling and crying. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Activation caused by person smoking marijuana. Sergeant Ron Har responded.