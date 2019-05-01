Public Safety Logs April 15-April 21

April 15
Safety Hazard
Location: Farm Pond Road
SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported unknown substance flowing into the pond and determined the substance appeared to be road salt. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded to the incident. The task was completed.
V&T Leaving Scene of Accident
Location: Circle Lot 5
SUMMARY: Person reported unknown vehicle damaged parked vehicle and left the scene. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident. The investigation is pending.
Safety Hazard Environmental Hazard
Location: J-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported unattended backpack on sidewalk. Officer was unable to locate backpack. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
April 16
Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office
Location: State Route 96B
SUMMARY: Caller reported personal injury motor vehicle accident. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officer issued the operator of the vehicle a uniform ticket for Town of Ithaca Court for failing to yield to right of way. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
V&T License Violations
Location: Farm Pond Road
SUMMARY: Officer found wallet and turned it over to Public Safety, and the officer determined the wallet had a fictitious license inside. Officer judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded to the incident.
April 17
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: Circle Lot 4
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person threw eggs on their vehicle. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident.The investigation is pending.
Medical Assist/Psychological
Location: Rowland Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person has not been in class. Person located and escorted to the counseling center. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident and a report was taken.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments Building 170
SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The activation was caused by steam from a shower. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded to the incident. The alarm was accidental.
April 18
Safety Hazard
Location: Terraces
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person possibly jumped from roof area onto awning of the building. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. An investigation is pending.
Harassment 2nd Degree
Location: All Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported being followed by unknown person in vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. An investigation is pending.
Trespass No Degree
Location: Recreation Trails
SUMMARY: Caller reported group of people in the woods yelling. Officer warned four people for being on trails after hours. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded and issued a warning for judicial action.
April 19
SCC Acts of Dishonesty
Location: Textor Circle E-Lot
SUMMARY: Officer reported person using fraudulent handicap permit and judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty. Safety Officer Dan Merchant responded.
SCC Drug Violations
Location: Tallcott Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer reported judicially referring two people for
failure to comply and drug policy violation. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded to the incident.
April 20
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Substation Road
SUMMARY: Caller reported individuals running with a large metal pole. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded to the incident.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard
SUMMARY: Officer reported metal road marker pole with reflector found. Sergeant Don Lyke responded to the incident.
SCC College Regulations
Location: Textor Hall
SUMMARY: Officer reported person sleeping on a bench. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore issued a warning for judicial action.
April 21
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Terraces
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown persons yelling and crying. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Terrace 10
SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Activation caused by person smoking marijuana. Sergeant Ron Har responded.
Comments