Public Safety Logs April 2-April 7

April 2
Medical Assist/ Illness Related
Location: Center for Natural Sciences
SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling shaky and dizzy. Person was transported to the health center. F&BSC Charlie Sherman responded.
SCC Drug Violations
Location: Hilliard Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
April 3
Check on the Welfare
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported concerns for person’s welfare. Officer determined person not in imminent danger to themselves or others. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Medical Assist/Psychological
Location: Campus Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having thoughts of suicide and harming others. Person was taken into custody under the mental health law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Safety Hazard
Location: Terrace 7
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person had left stove burners on. Caller turned burners off. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins responded.
Check on the Welfare
Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music
SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that a person had made alarming statements. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.
Change in the Case Status
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Lieutenant Tom Dunn reported person who had made the alarming statements in the James J. Whalen Center for Music was interviewed. Officer determined person not in imminent danger of self or others.
April 4
Medical Assist/ Illness Related
Location: Lyon Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person had seizure. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
Change in the Case Status
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Person reported finding watch that had been previously reported stolen on Feb. 26 from the West Tower. Larceny unfounded. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Burglary Unlawful Entry/ No Force 3rd Degree
Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person entered and stole part of a musical instrument. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
April 5
Medical Assist/ Injury Related
Location: Terraces Circle
SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured their leg. First aid provided and person declined further medical assistance. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.
April 6
SCC Disruptive/ Excessive Noise
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported excessive noise and an intoxicated person. Officer reported not finding an intoxicated person and two people warned for noise violation. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
SCC Sex Offenses
Location: All campus
SUMMARY: Caller reported person being verbally and emotionally abusive. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
SCC Harassment/ Intimidation/ Endangering
Location: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent unwanted text messages. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Off-Campus Incident
Location: Unknown
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person broke into vehicle off campus. Officer later determined backpack had been stolen. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
April 7
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated unresponsive person. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance and referred judicially for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Medical Assist/ Psychological
Location: Lyon Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person made suicidal statements. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Change in the Case Status
Location: Lyon Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person who had made suicidal comments on April 7 was taken into custody under mental health hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated unresponsive person. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
