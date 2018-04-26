Public Safety Logs April 2-April 7

April 2

Medical Assist/ Illness Related

Location: Center for Natural Sciences

SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling shaky and dizzy. Person was transported to the health center. F&BSC Charlie Sherman responded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

April 3

Check on the Welfare

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported concerns for person’s welfare. Officer determined person not in imminent danger to themselves or others. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Medical Assist/Psychological

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having thoughts of suicide and harming others. Person was taken into custody under the mental health law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Safety Hazard

Location: Terrace 7

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person had left stove burners on. Caller turned burners off. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that a person had made alarming statements. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

Change in the Case Status

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Lieutenant Tom Dunn reported person who had made the alarming statements in the James J. Whalen Center for Music was interviewed. Officer determined person not in imminent danger of self or others.

April 4

Medical Assist/ Illness Related

Location: Lyon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person had seizure. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Change in the Case Status

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Person reported finding watch that had been previously reported stolen on Feb. 26 from the West Tower. Larceny unfounded. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Burglary Unlawful Entry/ No Force 3rd Degree

Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person entered and stole part of a musical instrument. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

April 5

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: Terraces Circle

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured their leg. First aid provided and person declined further medical assistance. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.

April 6

SCC Disruptive/ Excessive Noise

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported excessive noise and an intoxicated person. Officer reported not finding an intoxicated person and two people warned for noise violation. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

SCC Sex Offenses

Location: All campus

SUMMARY: Caller reported person being verbally and emotionally abusive. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

SCC Harassment/ Intimidation/ Endangering

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent unwanted text messages. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person broke into vehicle off campus. Officer later determined backpack had been stolen. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

April 7

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated unresponsive person. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance and referred judicially for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Medical Assist/ Psychological

Location: Lyon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person made suicidal statements. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Change in the Case Status

Location: Lyon Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person who had made suicidal comments on April 7 was taken into custody under mental health hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated unresponsive person. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.