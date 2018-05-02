Public Safety Logs April 8-April 12

April 8

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

Location: Higgins Stadium

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged light pole and left the scene. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: College Circle

SUMMARY: Caller reported car/deer property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: R-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported

two-car property damage motor

vehicle accident. Patrol Officer

Lance Clark responded.

Medical Assist/ Illness Related

Location: Athletic and Events Center

SUMMARY: Person reported person felt dizzy and passed out. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. F&BSC Charlie Sherman responded.

Theft of Services No Degree

Location: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person left a cab without paying the fare. Officer judicially referred one person for the theft of services. Master Patrol Officer Chris Teribury responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: College Circle

April 9

Medical Assist/ Illness Related

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling dizzy. Person transported to the Health Center. F&BSC Charlie Sherman responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: Facilities Parking Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported one vehicle property damage accident. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged parking sign. Patrol Officer Mara Colon responded.

Sexual Misconduct No Degree

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported one person had sexual conduct with another without consent. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

April 10

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: Terrace Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Garden Apartment

SUMMARY: Caller reported person playing loud music, slamming doors and thirdvhand information about this person having suicidal thoughts a week ago. Person in question declined offered medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

SCC Harassment/ Intimidation/ Endangering

Location: Terrace Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that two people made offensive comments directed at another person. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

April 11

Criminal possession of marijuana 5th degree

Location: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Officer reported a group of people smoking marijuana. Officer judicially referred three people for the criminal posession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.

Petit Larceny Between $50-$199

Location: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person stole medication. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded. Investigation pending.

April 12

Fire Alarm Malicious False Alarm

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by unknown person activating fire alarm system. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded. Investigation pending.

Medical Assist/ Psychological

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported person made statement about harming themselves. The person was taken into custody under the Mental Hygiene Law and transported to the hospital. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Medical Assist/ Psychological

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person intentionally overdosed on medication. Person taken into custody under Health Hygiene Law and transported to the hospital. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: E-Lot

SUMMARY: Person reported the odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.