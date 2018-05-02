Public Safety Logs April 8-April 12

April 8
V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident
Location: Higgins Stadium
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged light pole and left the scene. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
Location: College Circle
SUMMARY: Caller reported car/deer property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
Location: R-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported
two-car property damage motor
vehicle accident. Patrol Officer
Lance Clark responded.
Medical Assist/ Illness Related
Location: Athletic and Events Center
SUMMARY: Person reported person felt dizzy and passed out. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. F&BSC Charlie Sherman responded.
Theft of Services No Degree
Location: Z-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person left a cab without paying the fare. Officer judicially referred one person for the theft of services. Master Patrol Officer Chris Teribury responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
Location: College Circle
SUMMARY: Caller reported car/deer property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
April 9
Medical Assist/ Illness Related
Location: Recreation Trails
SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling dizzy. Person transported to the Health Center. F&BSC Charlie Sherman responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
Location: Facilities Parking Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported one vehicle property damage accident. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged parking sign. Patrol Officer Mara Colon responded.
Sexual Misconduct No Degree
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported one person had sexual conduct with another without consent. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
April 10
Medical Assist/ Injury Related
Location: Terrace Dining Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.
Check on the Welfare
Location: Garden Apartment
SUMMARY: Caller reported person playing loud music, slamming doors and thirdvhand information about this person having suicidal thoughts a week ago. Person in question declined offered medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
SCC Harassment/ Intimidation/ Endangering
Location: Terrace Dining Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that two people made offensive comments directed at another person. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
April 11
Criminal possession of marijuana 5th degree
Location: Academic Quad
SUMMARY: Officer reported a group of people smoking marijuana. Officer judicially referred three people for the criminal posession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.
Petit Larceny Between $50-$199
Location: Gannett Center
SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person stole medication. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded. Investigation pending.
April 12
Fire Alarm Malicious False Alarm
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by unknown person activating fire alarm system. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded. Investigation pending.
Medical Assist/ Psychological
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported person made statement about harming themselves. The person was taken into custody under the Mental Hygiene Law and transported to the hospital. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Medical Assist/ Psychological
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person intentionally overdosed on medication. Person taken into custody under Health Hygiene Law and transported to the hospital. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: E-Lot
SUMMARY: Person reported the odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.
Comments