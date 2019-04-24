Public Safety Logs April 8-April 13

April 8
Suspicious circumstances
Location: Substation Road
SUMMARY: Caller reported finding burnt papers in trash. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Motor-vehicle accident/property damage
Location: Circle Lot 2
SUMMARY: Caller reported a two-vehicle property damage motor-vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmes responded to the incident. A report was taken.
Suspicious circumstance
Location: Farm Pond Road
SUMMARY: Caller reported unattended backpack on sidewalk. Officer unable to locate backpack. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
April 9
Fire alarm undetermined cause for alarm
Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation cause is unknown. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded to the incident.
V&T leaving scene of accident
Location: Circle Lot 1
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the area. Patrol Officer Brian Verzosa responded.
April 10
Fire alarm accidental
Location: Facilities Storage Building
SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Activation due to burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded to the incident.
Harassment 2nd Degree
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported known person sending verbal threats to another person. Officer judicially referred one person for harassment.
Medical assist/injury-related
Location: Fitness Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person injured while playing basketball. Officer reported one person transported to the health center.
Accidental property damage
Location: K-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported baseball accidentally broke window of vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident.
Medical assist/injury related
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported falling and hitting head on concrete. Medical attention declined. Patrol Officer Brian Verzosa responded.
April 11
SCC College regulations
Location: A-Lot
SUMMARY: Parking services reported person parked vehicle when privileges are revoked. Officer judicially referred one person.
Suspicious letter/email/correspondence
Location: Circle Apartments Building 12
SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent fictitious email. Assistance was provided.
Check on the welfare
Location: Roy H. Park Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that a person was behaving strangely.
Fire alarm smoldering
Location: F-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported smoke coming from a cigarette receptacle. It was extinguished with water. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.
April 12
Change in case status
Location: Gannett Center
SUMMARY: Officer reported person who had been exhibiting strange behavior earlier this date in Roy H. Park Hall was located. Person taken under custody under mental hygiene law and hospitalized.
Check on the welfare
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported person upset about a grade on a test. Officer determined person did not need assistance.
April 13
Suspicious circumstance
Location: Landon Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person threw chair down stairwell and it was blocking a door. Officer determined chair was just propping the door open. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
SCC irresponsible use of alcohol
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person. Person was judicially referred for irresponsible alcohol use and transported to hospital. Sergeant Don Lyke responded to the incident.
SCC disruptive/excessive noise
Location: J-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported persons yelling obscenities. Officer referred one person for violation of noise policy. Safety Officer Clayton Skinner responded to the incident.
Criminal mischief 4th Degree
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported that unknown person damaged ceiling tiles. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded tothe incident.
