Public Safety Logs Aug. 19 – Aug. 25

August 19

Safety hazard

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported two bicycles chained to a loading dock railing. Environmental Health and Safety placed confiscation notices on the bicycles. Tim Ryan, assistant director for EH&S, responded.

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Facilities Maintenance Building

SUMMARY: Officer reported accidental property damage to vehicle paint when vehicle was washed. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

V&T License violations

Location: Not reported

SUMMARY: The caller reported finding a wallet and turned it over to the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. The officer reported the wallet contained a fictitious driver’s license. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. The investigation is pending.

August 20

Medical Assist/Injury-related

Location: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person injured after lacerating their hand while moving items. The person was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Burglar No Force Second Degree

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person entered the room and stole cash. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded. The investigation is pending.

Larceny Fourth Degree Over $1,000

Location: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole a box containing a costume and other items. Sergeant Don Lyke responded. The investigation is pending.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property-Damage

Location: Tower Skyline Drive

SUMMARY: The officer reported a motor vehicle accident with vehicle and curb property damage. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

August 21

Assist Tompkin’s County Sheriff’s Office

Location:State Route 96B/Danby Road

SUMMARY: The caller reported a two-car accident with personal injury. Bangs Ambulance and IFD assisted. Ithaca College Officers assisted with traffic control until Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrived. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Medical Assist/Injury-Related

Location: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported

injuring their nose when it struck a table Aug. 20. The person received medical assistance from the Health Center staff. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

Medical Assist/Injury-Related

Location: Terraces

SUMMARY:Caller reported dropping a glass bottle and cutting their foot. The person declined further medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

August 23

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartment Building 150

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The activation was caused by steam from a shower. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded to the incident.

Trespass No Degree

Location: Natural Lands

SUMMARY: The officer reported several people on recreation trail after hours. The officer issued seven people warnings. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartment Building 110

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The activation was caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

August 24

SCC Drug Violations

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported an odor of marijuana. The officer judicially reported three people for violation of the drug policy. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartment Building 141

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The alarm was activated when a person was cooking food. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Natural Lands

SUMMARY: The officer reported people in possession of marijuana. The officer judicially referred two people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident.

SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses

Location: Circle Apartment Building 151

SUMMARY: The officer reported a candle burning. Environmental Health and Safety staff judicially referred one person for a fire safety violation. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

August 25

Medical Assist/Illness-Related

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unconscious person on the floor. The officer reported the person’s condition was a result of sleepwalking. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.