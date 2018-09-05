Public Safety Logs Aug. 20-Aug. 26

August 20

Medical Assist/ Illness Related

Location: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: Caller reported not feeling well and had passed out. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

August 21

Petit Larceny Between $50–$100

Location: Circle Apartments building 130

SUMMARY: Caller reported known person took sneakers and had attempted to take a TV from the apartment. Caller followed person and reported being struck while in parking lot. One person was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Offier Neena Testa responded. Investigation pending.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Circle Apartments building 130

SUMMARY: Officer reported marijuana paraphernalia found. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: Lower Quad/general area Grant Egbert Boulevard

SUMMARY: Caller reported person playing soccer injured foot. Person declined medical assistance. Sergeant Don Lyke responded. A report was taken.

August 22

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments building 181

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by person cooking food. Sergeant Don Lyke responded. The alarm was accidental.

Off-Campus Incident

SUMMARY: Caller reported person threatened to kill themselves. Tompkins County Sheriff reported person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded. A report was taken.

August 24

Fire Alarm Undetermined Cause for Alarm

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Unknown cause for activation. Fire Protection Specialist Charlie Sherman responded. Assistance was provided.

August 25

Fire – Actual Fire/ Flame/ Ignition

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported smoke condition. Smoke condition caused by wooden frame of pizza oven smoldering. Investigation pending.

SCC Fire Safety–Related Offenses

Location: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: Officer reported sweet odor possibly covering odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for possession of a candle. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Petit Larceny Over $200

Location: circle Lot 3

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole bag from vehicle Aug. 24. Sergeant Done Lyke responded. Investigation pending.

Trespass No Degree

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported persons stopped for odor of marijuana. Officers issued two people a warning for odor of marijauna and being on closed recreation trail. Warning issued for judicial action.

Criminal Possession of Marijuana Fifth Degree

Location: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Officer reported persons stopped for odor of marijuana. Persons had been smoking marijuana in public. Officer judicially referred two people for criminal possession of marijuana. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded. Officer judiically referred person responsible.

August 26

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting and yelling for help. Person was taken into custody under mental hygiene law, transported to the hospital and judicially referred for irresponsible use

of alcohol. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 5th degree

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred persons for underage possession of alcohol and violation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Fire – Actual Fire/ Flame/ Ignition

Location: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: Caller reported bulb in lamp sparked and power stopped working. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. Investigation pending.

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

Location: S-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell from bicycle and injured their arm. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded. A report was taken.