Public Safety Logs Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

August 26

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person closed their finger in a door, causing them pain. The officer reported the individual declined medical attention. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an odor of marijuana. The officers reported five people judicially referred for under age possession of alcohol and two people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartment Building 180

SUMMARY: The simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drugs

Location: Circle Apartment Building 10

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person possibly having a seizure. The officer reported the

individual was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The officer reported one person judicially referred for the irresponsible use of alcohol. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

August 27

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: Officers observed a group of people walking down an unsafe embankment. The officer reported the group was cautioned about walking on the sidewalk and one person was judicially referred for the unlawful possession of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence

Location: Unknown

SUMMARY: The caller reported receiving a suspicious email requesting personal information. Sergeant Don Lyke responded. The investigation is pending.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: The officer reported a person injured their left thumb while moving a box. The injury occurred Aug. 20. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

August 28

Rape Third Degree

Location: Upper Quads

SUMMARY: The caller received third hand information that a known person sexually assaulted another person. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: The Fitness Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person playing basketball injured nose. The officer reported the person declined medical assistance. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartment Building 120

SUMMARY: The simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the activation was caused by burnt food. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Center for Health Sciences

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person had a seizure and hit their head. The officer reported one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

August 29

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported water leaking from the third floor shower causing damage to the ceiling tiles in the second floor bathroom. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Safety Hazard Environmental Hazard

Location: U-Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported a vehicle leaking gas. Environmental Health and Safety cleaned up the hazard. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

August 31

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Job Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported two males on the roof of the building. The officer reported being unable to locate them. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Criminal Tampering Third Degree

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown burning odor. The officer judicially referred four people for violation of smoking policy and for tampering with a fire safety device. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Trespass No Degree

Location: Job Hall

SUMMARY: The officer reported four people found on the roof of the building. The individuals were issued a trespass warning. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

September 1

Petit Larceny Between $50–$199

Location: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: The caller reported unknown people removing chairs from the area. The officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded to the incident. The investigation is pending.