Public Safety Logs Aug. 31–Sept. 6

Aug. 31

Off–Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an off-campus party Aug. 28. Deputy reported, no violations observed. Master Security Officer Amy Noble responded.

Off–Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a large party Aug. 30. Deputy reported resident issued warning for violation of New York state executive orders and New York State Public Health Law for “nonessential gathering of more than 50 people, failure to wear face covering and failure to maintain social distancing.” Master Security Officer Amy Noble responded.

Sept. 2

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Smiddy Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported water on the floor coming from the mechanical room. The Office of Facilities was contacted and reported a broken hot water heater was at fault. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Danby Road

SUMMARY: Officer reported fire extinguisher accidentally discharged in vehicle. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Off–Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that a person had harmed themselves during the week. Ithaca Police Department determined the person was not a threat to themselves or others. Patrol Officer Joseph Opper responded.

Harassment 2nd Degree

LOCATION: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported a known person making inappropriate comments to them. Officer contacted the caller. Caller rescinded the complaint and provided no details about the complaint. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Sept. 4

Petit Larceny Between $50-$199

LOCATION: Lyceum Drive

SUMMARY: Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported an unknown person stole “testing” and “check-in” directional signs. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Sept. 5

Assist Ithaca Police Department

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported that an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle and left the scene. Ithaca Police Department requested information to contact the owner of the parked vehicle. Master Security Officer Amy Noble responded.