Public Safety Logs Aug. 5 – Aug. 18

August 5

Suspicious Person

Location: Roy H. Park School of Communications

SUMMARY: The caller reported finding a person who appeared to be asleep. The officer determined the person was on a break, taking a nap. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa repsonded and provided assistance.

August 6

Suspicious Person

Location: Not reported

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person posted an alarming message on social media. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded, and the investigation is pending.

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Center for Natural Sciences

SUMMARY: The officer reported unknown person damaged exit sign while moving equipment. Patrol Officer Kevin Mcclain responded.

August 7

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Garden Apartment 29

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported water leaking from the ceiling. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded to the incident and determined a water pipe has a pin hole that was causing the leak.

August 8

Change in Case Status

Location: Not reported

SUMMARY: The officer reported a Law Enforcement Agency interviewed person regarding alarming message posted on social media. The circumstance, originally reported Aug. 6, does not need any further action. Sergeant Don Lyke reported that the case is closed.

August 9

Trespass No Degree

Location: The Peggy Ryan Williams Center

SUMMARY: The officer reported person used another person’s ID to access a room. One person was judicially referred for improper use of ID and trespassing by Security Officer Joe Opper.

August 12

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Towers Marketplace

SUMMARY: The caller reported finding a substance that was suspected to be drugs. The item was turned over to the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded

to the report.

Medical Assistance/ Injury-Related

Location: Tower Marketplace

SUMMARY: An officer reported injuring their shoulder while performing work duties and was transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

August 13

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Patrol Officer Lance Clark reported the alarm activation was accidental due to custodial staff working in the area.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

Location: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Person reported a car accident that occurred Aug. 12. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

August 14

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Circle Apartment Building 110

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person inside the residence. Sergeant Don Lyke responded and reported the caller had not been notified of a new resident moving in.

August 16

Accidental Property Damage

Location: The Athletic and Events Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported water in a light fixture causing a smell of smoke and the IFD was notified. Patrol Officer Kevin Mcclain and the IFD determined the light ballast had burned slightly.

Assist Ithaca College Police Department

Location: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: Ithaca City Police Department requested information, which Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore provided for an active case.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Environmental Health and Safety Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins reported alarm activation due to panel malfunction.

August 17

Fire Actual Fire/Flame/Ignition

Location: Circle Apartment Building 131

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was due to smoke from a malfunctioning air conditioner. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartment Building 190

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded and reported the alarm activation was caused by steam from a shower.

August 18

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: U-Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported a marijuana odor and issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana to the Town of Ithaca Court. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.