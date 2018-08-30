Public Safety Logs August 6-August 19

August 6
Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree
Location: Gannett Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person made phone calls with no legitimate purpose of communication. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
Accidental Property Damage
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Officer reported a water leak. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Neena
Testa responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: Gannett Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person damaged a computer tray. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
August 7
Medical Assist/ Illness related
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported person not feeling well. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
Illegal Disposal of Solid Waste
Location: L Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person put personal trash in dumpster. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra
Colon responded.
August 8
Suspicious Circumstances
Location: Facilities storage parking lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported
unknown person left ammunition.
Investigation pending. Patrol
Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Fire Alarm /Gas Alarm Activation Priority 2
Location: Garden Apartment 28
SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon monoxide alarm. Activation caused by maintenance. The carbon monoxide alarm was accidental.
Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins responded.
August 10
Assist NY State Police
Location: Other
SUMMARY: IC Officer reported three-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Tompkins County 911 center was contacted and state police responded to investigate. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Accidental Property Damage
Location: Unknown
SUMMARY: Caller reported
accidental property damage to interior of vehicle. Unknown
circumstances. Patrol Officer
Corinne Searle responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
Location: Unknown
SUMMARY: Caller reported
vehicle was involved in a property damage motor vehicle
accident. Patrol Officer Corinne
Searle responded.
August 12
Trespass No Degree
Location: Dillingham Fountain
SUMMARY: Caller reported
people swimming in fountain. Officer issued people a warning for judicial action.
Master Patrol Officer Bob
Jones responded.
August 13
Unlawful Imprisonment Second Degree
Location: On-campus residence hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information about person having unwanted physical contact with another and this person verbally prevented the other person from leaving room. The incident happened in October 2017. Incident was reported to Title IX and not to public safety. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.
August 14
Suspicious Letter/ E-mail/ Correspondence
Location: Peggy Ryan Williams Center
SUMMARY: Person reported person delivered suspicious letter.
Investigation pending. Lieutenant Terry O’Pray responded.
August 15
Aggravated Harassment Second Degree
Location: Unknown
SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person threatened another person through a social media message. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
August 16
Medical Assist/ Injury Related
Location: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Person reported cutting finger on shower door the day before. Person had already sought medical assistance from staff at the health center. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
August 17
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person left container of an unknown liquid in hallway. The officer determined substance was harmless. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
August 19
Check on the Welfare
Location: Garden Apartment 28
SUMMARY: Caller reported two people had an argument and requested a welfare check. Officer determined the person was upset but did not need any assistance. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
