Public Safety Logs August 6-August 19

August 6

Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person made phone calls with no legitimate purpose of communication. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Accidental Property Damage

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Officer reported a water leak. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Neena

Testa responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person damaged a computer tray. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

August 7

Medical Assist/ Illness related

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person not feeling well. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Illegal Disposal of Solid Waste

Location: L Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person put personal trash in dumpster. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra

Colon responded.

August 8

Suspicious Circumstances

Location: Facilities storage parking lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported

unknown person left ammunition.

Investigation pending. Patrol

Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Fire Alarm /Gas Alarm Activation Priority 2

Location: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon monoxide alarm. Activation caused by maintenance. The carbon monoxide alarm was accidental.

Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins responded.

August 10

Assist NY State Police

Location: Other

SUMMARY: IC Officer reported three-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Tompkins County 911 center was contacted and state police responded to investigate. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported

accidental property damage to interior of vehicle. Unknown

circumstances. Patrol Officer

Corinne Searle responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported

vehicle was involved in a property damage motor vehicle

accident. Patrol Officer Corinne

Searle responded.

August 12

Trespass No Degree

Location: Dillingham Fountain

SUMMARY: Caller reported

people swimming in fountain. Officer issued people a warning for judicial action.

Master Patrol Officer Bob

Jones responded.

August 13

Unlawful Imprisonment Second Degree

Location: On-campus residence hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information about person having unwanted physical contact with another and this person verbally prevented the other person from leaving room. The incident happened in October 2017. Incident was reported to Title IX and not to public safety. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

August 14

Suspicious Letter/ E-mail/ Correspondence

Location: Peggy Ryan Williams Center

SUMMARY: Person reported person delivered suspicious letter.

Investigation pending. Lieutenant Terry O’Pray responded.



August 15

Aggravated Harassment Second Degree

Location: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person threatened another person through a social media message. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

August 16

Medical Assist/ Injury Related



Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Person reported cutting finger on shower door the day before. Person had already sought medical assistance from staff at the health center. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

August 17

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person left container of an unknown liquid in hallway. The officer determined substance was harmless. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

August 19

Check on the Welfare

Location: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: Caller reported two people had an argument and requested a welfare check. Officer determined the person was upset but did not need any assistance. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.