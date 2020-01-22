Public Safety Logs Dec. 16 – Dec. 23

December 16

SCC College Regulations

LOCATION: J-Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported person made obscene gestures toward officer multiple times. One person was judicially referred for violation of college regulations on respect and safety. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The officer reported alarm activation caused by heat from a hair dryer. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

SCC Drug Violations

LOCATION: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an odor of marijuana. The officer reported four individuals were judicially referred for violation of college drug policy. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

December 17

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE

LOCATION: Circle Apartments General Area

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person left packaging for a BB gun in a dumpster. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

V&T License Violations

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety

SUMMARY: The officer reported a found wallet was turned over to Public Safety. The officer determined the wallet had a fictitious license inside and judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

December 18

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 170

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The alarm was caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Jennifer Valentin responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Terrace 12

SUMMARY: The caller reported third-hand information that an unknown person created a social media account impersonating another person. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

December 19

Scheme to Defraud Second Degree

LOCATION: Rothschild Place

SUMMARY: The caller reported receiving a suspicious email regarding fraudulent student employment. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

SCC Drug Violations

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 151

SUMMARY: The caller reported finding drug paraphernalia while conducting health and safety inspections. One person was judicially referred for drug violations. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

December 20

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported finding what appeared to be ammunition during health and safety inspections. The officer reported the ammunition was not real and was part of a costume. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Medical Assist/Psychological

LOCATION: Towers Concourse

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person was taken into custody under mental health hygiene law. The officer transported the person to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Check on the Welfare

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person wrote song lyrics on a paper that were concerning in nature and requested a check on their welfare. The officer made contact with the person and determined the person was not a threat to themself or others. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Petit Larceny Between $50–199

LOCATION: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person stole a fire extinguisher. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

December 22

SCC Firearm, Firework, Dangerous Substance or Weapon

LOCATION: Circle Apartments General Area

SUMMARY: The officer reported finding a container with holes that were possibly caused by a BB gun or slingshot. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Change in the Case Status

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 185

SUMMARY: The officer’s investigation discovered the person responsible for the suspicious circumstance of a container with holes in it. Status changed from unsolved to judicial referral. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

December 23

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Center for Health Sciences

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The officer reported alarm activation was caused by dust from construction in the area. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Medical Assist/Psychological

LOCATION: Terrace 4

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person may be a danger to themself due to strange behavior and requested to have the person’s welfare checked. The officer reported the person was located and determined they were not a threat to themself or others. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded to the incident.

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Unknown

SUMMARY: The officer reported finding damage to the passenger side rear tail light of a vehicle during inspection. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.