Public Safety Logs December 5-January 14

December 5

Rape 3rd Degree

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person had sexual intercourse without consent with another person. Complaint filed with the Office of Title IX. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

Aggravated Harassment 1st Degree

Location: Gannett Center

Summary: Caller reported unknown person drew swastika on wall. Unable to determine whether mark was swastika. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

December 9

Aggravated Harassment 1st Degree

Location: G-Lot

Summary: Caller reported seeing a rope in tree in the form of a noose. No rope found. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

December 13

Medical Assistance

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported electricity not functioning and caller was shocked while attempting to plug computer into outlet. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

December 15

SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses

Location: East Tower

Summary: Officer reported two people did not leave building during fire alarm. Officer judicially referred two people for fire safety violation. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

December 17

Check on the Welfare

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported person upset, throwing things and yelling. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

December 19

Medical Assistance

Location: Eastman Hall

Summary: Caller reported person with flu-like symptoms and arm numbness. Person transported by ambulance to hospital. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

December 21

Larceny 3rd Degree Over $3000

Location: Unknown location

Summary: Caller reported unknown person diverted funds to an unauthorized bank account. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

December 23

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

January 7

Making Graffiti No Degree

Location: West Tower

Summary: Officer reported unknown person wrote graffiti. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

January 8

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported marijuana paraphernalia found while working on sprinkler system. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported gasoline can found while working on sprinkler system. Officer judicially referred person responsible. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.

January 10

Larceny 4th Degree Over $1000

Location: Campus Center

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole backpack. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

January 12

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Williams Hall

Summary: Caller reported water leak caused damage to ceiling. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: West Tower

Summary: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

January 13

Medical Assistance

Location: Garden Apartments

Summary: Caller reported shortness of breath and having a fever. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs responded.

January 14

Medical Assistance

Location: Garden Apartments

Summary: Caller reported person made statements about harming themselves. Person was taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

Location: College Circle

Summary: Officer reported unknown vehicle damaged sign and left the scene. Officer issued operator uniform traffic tickets for the Town of Ithaca Court for leaving the scene of an accident and unsafe speed for conditions. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.