Public Safety Logs Feb. 10–16

February 10

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person damaged a window screen. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 131

SUMMARY: The caller reported a sprinkler was leaking. The officer determined it was a leak from the bathroom. The Office of Facilities was notified. Security Officer Joe Opper responded to the incident.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

LOCATION: Talcott Hall

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported a person with back pain. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

February 11

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

LOCATION: Coddington Road

SUMMARY: The officer reported a car/deer damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded to the incident.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: The caller reported falling on the sidewalk Feb. 10 and injuring their knees, elbow and hand. The person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

February 12

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Muller Faculty Center

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The activation was caused by the steam from a popcorn machine. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins responded to the incident.

Petit Larceny Under $50

LOCATION: The Campus Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported third-hand information that an unknown person stole a poster. The owner did not want action taken. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

February 13

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person who did not look like they were affiliated with the college. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Petit Larceny Under $50

LOCATION: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported an unknown person stole the face plate off an exit sign. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported they injured their finger while changing the blade on a utility knife. The officer reported the person received a ride to convenient care to receive medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

February 14

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Facilities Garage Building

SUMMARY: The caller reported equipment fell off a pallet and injured a person’s finger. The person declined medical assistance and will seek treatment off campus. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Park Hall

SUMMARY: The complainant reported a person posted a comment on a social media site. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

LOCATION: Circle Lot 3

SUMMARY: The caller reported a two vehicle property damage motor vehicle incident. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

February 15

SCC Drug Violations

LOCATION: J-Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported the smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle. The officer judicially referred four people for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 27

SUMMARY: The caller reported people yelling and throwing bottles. The officer judicially referred one person for reckless endangerment. Two people were judicially referred for responsibility of a guest, and two people were judicially referred for failure to comply. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded to the incident.

Safety Hazard Environmental Hazard

LOCATION: Muller Chapel Pond

SUMMARY: The caller reported people walking on the frozen pond. The officer issued warnings to two people for being on the ice. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

Check on the Welfare

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported they were unable to make contact with a person. The officer determined the person did not attend the college. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

February 16

Harassment 2nd Degree

LOCATION: Talcott Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an intoxicated person was highly emotional. The officer reported the person was taken into custody under New York state mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. The officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

LOCATION: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person damaged a mirror. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded to the incident.