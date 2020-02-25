Public Safety Logs Feb. 10–16

February 10
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
LOCATION: Garden Apartment 28
SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person damaged a window screen. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.
Accidental Property Damage
LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 131
SUMMARY: The caller reported a sprinkler was leaking. The officer determined it was a leak from the bathroom. The Office of Facilities was notified. Security Officer Joe Opper responded to the incident.
Medical Assist/Illness Related
LOCATION: Talcott Hall
SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported a person with back pain. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.
February 11
Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage
LOCATION: Coddington Road
SUMMARY: The officer reported a car/deer damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded to the incident.
Medical Assist/Injury Related
LOCATION: Academic Quad
SUMMARY: The caller reported falling on the sidewalk Feb. 10 and injuring their knees, elbow and hand. The person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.
February 12
Fire Alarm Accidental
LOCATION: Muller Faculty Center
SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The activation was caused by the steam from a popcorn machine. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins responded to the incident.
Petit Larceny Under $50
LOCATION: The Campus Center
SUMMARY: The caller reported third-hand information that an unknown person stole a poster. The owner did not want action taken. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
February 13
Suspicious Person
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: The caller reported a person who did not look like they were affiliated with the college. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.
Petit Larceny Under $50
LOCATION: Hilliard Hall
SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported an unknown person stole the face plate off an exit sign. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Medical Assist/Injury Related
LOCATION: Rowland Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported they injured their finger while changing the blade on a utility knife. The officer reported the person received a ride to convenient care to receive medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.
February 14
Medical Assist/Injury Related
LOCATION: Facilities Garage Building
SUMMARY: The caller reported equipment fell off a pallet and injured a person’s finger. The person declined medical assistance and will seek treatment off campus. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Park Hall
SUMMARY: The complainant reported a person posted a comment on a social media site. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage
LOCATION: Circle Lot 3
SUMMARY: The caller reported a two vehicle property damage motor vehicle incident. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.
February 15
SCC Drug Violations
LOCATION: J-Lot
SUMMARY: The officer reported the smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle. The officer judicially referred four people for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree
LOCATION: Garden Apartment 27
SUMMARY: The caller reported people yelling and throwing bottles. The officer judicially referred one person for reckless endangerment. Two people were judicially referred for responsibility of a guest, and two people were judicially referred for failure to comply. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded to the incident.
Safety Hazard Environmental Hazard
LOCATION: Muller Chapel Pond
SUMMARY: The caller reported people walking on the frozen pond. The officer issued warnings to two people for being on the ice. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.
Check on the Welfare
LOCATION: East Tower
SUMMARY: The caller reported they were unable to make contact with a person. The officer determined the person did not attend the college. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
February 16
Harassment 2nd Degree
LOCATION: Talcott Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported an intoxicated person was highly emotional. The officer reported the person was taken into custody under New York state mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. The officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
LOCATION: Boothroyd Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person damaged a mirror. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded to the incident.