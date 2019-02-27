Public Safety Logs Feb. 11-Feb. 16

February 11

Criminal mischief 4th degree

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported an unknown person damaged an exit sign. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmsock responded.

Actual fire/Flame ignition

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported stove burner caught on fire and was extinguished. An officer and Environmental Health and Safety confirmed the fire was out. Ithaca Fire Department was notified. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

Malicious false fire alarm

Location: Terrace 12

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm activation that was caused by a person tampering with the smoke detector by covering the device. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded to the incident. An investigation is pending.

Criminal tampering 3rd degree

Location: Terrace 12

SUMMARY: While investigating a fire alarm activation, an officer determined a person covered a smoke detector. The officer judicially referred one person for criminal tampering and unlawful possession of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded to the incident. A judicial investigation is pending.

February 12

Scheme to defraud 2nd degree

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent an email impersonating another person advertising false employment opportunities. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. An investigation is pending.

Smoking fire alarm

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported guitar

amplifier was smoking. Amplifier malfunctioned and was disconnected for repairs. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded to the incident.

February 13

Medical assistance/Injury related

Location: A-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported slipping on the ice and falling. Caller did not report any injuries and will follow up with an officer later. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

Check on the welfare

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person yelling and screaming. The person would not open the door. Officer transported one person to the counseling center. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident. An investigation into the incident is pending.

Change in the Case Status

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Officer spoke with a person that fell in A-Lot. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

Disorderly conduct no degree

Location: Fitness Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported two people involved in a physical altercation. Officer judicially referred two people for disorderly conduct. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded to the incident.

February 14

Medical assistance/Psychological

Location: Tallcott Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported concern about having thoughts of harming themselves. Officer determined that person was not in imminent danger to themselves.

Medical Assistance/Injury-related

Location: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller sent email reporting that they had fallen on ice and injured their hand and leg. Officer followed up with the person, and they reported that they were not injured. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded to the incident.

Medical assistance/Psychological

Location: Tallcott Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent email impersonating another person and advertising false employment opportunities. Sergeant Don Lykes responded.

February 15

Criminal tampering 3rd degree

Location: Terrace 4

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person tampered with vending machine. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded to the incident and an investigation is pending.

Suspicious circumstance

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person made comment directed to person. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Larceny 4th degree

Location: R-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

February 16

SCC irresponsible use of alcohol

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported person consumed too much alcohol. Person declined medical assistance. Officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Check on the welfare

Location: Terrace 4

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent email about thoughts of harming themselves. Officer determined person not in imminent danger.