Public Safety Logs Feb. 17–23

February 17

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person entered their room and moved their belongings. The officer reported the subcontractor and facilities staff were in the room to conduct work. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Harassment 2nd Degree

LOCATION: All Campus

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person was leaving harassing notes on their vehicle. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety Parking Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported finding damage to a vehicle while conducting a vehicle inspection. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: A third party caller requested an officer to assist a person file an off-campus incident report. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

February 18

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 351

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm activation. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Medical Assist Injury Related

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person injured their shoulder while a heavy object on a construction site. The person transported themself for medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person altered words on a bulletin board to create explicit phrases. The officer reported one person was judcially referred for criminal tampering. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

February 19

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 131

SUMMARY: The caller reported a loud explosive noise. The officers determined a generator in the boiler room was backfiring. Maintenance was notified and responded. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded.

Change in the Case Status

LOCATION: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: The officer reported the criminal trespass second degree that was reported Feb. 17 has been changed to unfounded. Sergeant Ron Hart responded to the incident.

Petit Larceny Under $50

LOCATION: The Campus Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported two unknown people stole items from the book store. Patrol Office Khiem Nguyen responded to the incident.

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: The caller reported a property damage motor vehicle accident that occurred Feb. 13, 2019, off-campus. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

February 20

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported a two car property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident.

February 21

Robbery Strong Arm (No Weapon)

LOCATION: O-Lot

SUMMARY: The complainant reported a person stole their headphones from them. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

SCC Underage Possession of Alcohol

LOCATION: O-Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported people with alcohol. The officer judicially referred to people for underage possession and for possession of fake IDs. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

February 22

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported and unknown person damaged an exit sign. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded to the incident.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drugs

LOCATION: O-Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported an intoxicated person. The person declined medical assistance. The officer judicially referred the person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

LOCATION: Higgins Stadium

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person was having a seizure. The person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident.

Safety Hazard

LOCATION: Muller Chapel Pond Area

SUMMARY: The officer reported a person ice skating on the pond. The officer gave the person a warning. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Medical Assist Illness Related

LOCATION: Circle Apartment

Building 341

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported a person was having an allergic reaction. The person was transported to the hospital by ambulance staff. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded to the incident.

February 23

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: The caller reported third hand information that a dispute between two people took place off-campus and one of the two went to the other’s residence. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.