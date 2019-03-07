Public Safety Logs Feb. 18-Feb. 20

February 18
Medical Assistance/Psychological
Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard
SUMMARY: Caller reported person had attempted to harm themselves and had suicidal thoughts. Person was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the
hospital. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyan responded.
Accidental property damage
Location: Circle Apartment Building 171
SUMMARY: Caller reported water leaking from the ceiling. Officer determined water damaged ceiling, and facilities was notified. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyan responded.
Check on the welfare
Location: Towers Dining Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having a problem eating. One person transported to the counseling center. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th degree
Location: Boothroyd Hall
SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person damaged sign. Investigation is pending. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Petit larceny between $50-$199
Location: Phillips Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported stolen item. Officer judicially reported one person for larceny. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Medical Assistance/Injury-related
Location: Fitness Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person injured ankle playing basketball. One person transported to the Hammond Health Center. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Criminal Trespass 2nd degree
Location: Circle Apartment Building 141
SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 reported phone call from person stating that an unknown person attempted to make entry into residence. The call disconnected before they obtained contact information. A Public Safety officer determined that the unknown person was identified as a resident of the apartment. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
February 19
Fire alarm undertermined cause
Location: Peggy Ryan Williams Center
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Unknown cause for detector activation. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Medical Assistance/Injury-Related
Location: Friends Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person unable to move or speak and having muscle cramps. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
V&T leaving scene of an accident
Location: O-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported one vehicle struck another and the operator left the scene without exchanging information. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
February 20
SCC drug violations
Location: Eastman Hall
SUMMARY: Officer reported people smoking inside a building. Officer judicially referred four people for violating the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.
Medical Assistance/Illness-related
Location: Towers Dining Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that person was feeling sick and lightheaded. Person was transported to Hammond Health Center. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Medical Assistance/Psychological
Location: Terrace 6
SUMMARY: Caller reported that person with suicidal thoughts needs to be located and taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Medical Assistance/Injury-Related
Location: U-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured back. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Change in the case status
Location: Circle Apartment Building 151
SUMMARY: Officer located person with suicidal thoughts reported this date. Person was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Medical Assistance/Injury-related
Location: K-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured shoulder. person transported to the hospital by ambulance. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
