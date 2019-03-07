Public Safety Logs Feb. 18-Feb. 20

February 18

Medical Assistance/Psychological

Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard

SUMMARY: Caller reported person had attempted to harm themselves and had suicidal thoughts. Person was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the

hospital. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyan responded.

Accidental property damage

Location: Circle Apartment Building 171

SUMMARY: Caller reported water leaking from the ceiling. Officer determined water damaged ceiling, and facilities was notified. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyan responded.

Check on the welfare

Location: Towers Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having a problem eating. One person transported to the counseling center. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th degree

Location: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person damaged sign. Investigation is pending. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Petit larceny between $50-$199

Location: Phillips Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported stolen item. Officer judicially reported one person for larceny. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Medical Assistance/Injury-related

Location: Fitness Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person injured ankle playing basketball. One person transported to the Hammond Health Center. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Criminal Trespass 2nd degree

Location: Circle Apartment Building 141

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 reported phone call from person stating that an unknown person attempted to make entry into residence. The call disconnected before they obtained contact information. A Public Safety officer determined that the unknown person was identified as a resident of the apartment. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

February 19

Fire alarm undertermined cause

Location: Peggy Ryan Williams Center

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Unknown cause for detector activation. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Medical Assistance/Injury-Related

Location: Friends Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person unable to move or speak and having muscle cramps. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

V&T leaving scene of an accident

Location: O-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported one vehicle struck another and the operator left the scene without exchanging information. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

February 20

SCC drug violations

Location: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: Officer reported people smoking inside a building. Officer judicially referred four people for violating the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Medical Assistance/Illness-related

Location: Towers Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that person was feeling sick and lightheaded. Person was transported to Hammond Health Center. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Medical Assistance/Psychological

Location: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Caller reported that person with suicidal thoughts needs to be located and taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Medical Assistance/Injury-Related

Location: U-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured back. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Change in the case status

Location: Circle Apartment Building 151

SUMMARY: Officer located person with suicidal thoughts reported this date. Person was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Medical Assistance/Injury-related

Location: K-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell on ice and injured shoulder. person transported to the hospital by ambulance. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.