Public Safety Logs Feb. 21-24

February 21
Medical Assistance
Location: Hood Hall
Summary: Caller reported person with nose bleed. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Check on the Welfare
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Caller reported person sent concerning image. Officer determined person not a danger to themselves. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
February 22
Safety Hazard
Location: R-Lot
Summary: Caller reported hydraulic fluid spill from broken hose on equipment. EH&S staff cleaned spill area. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported person having suicidal thoughts. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to
hospital. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Landon Hall
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Boothroyd Hall
Summary: Caller reported person in room refusing to leave. Caller disconnected without providing location. Officer determined person disconnected because person left. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
February 23
Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Location: Rothschild Place
Summary: Caller reported unauthorized person inside building after building is closed. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Petit Larceny Over $200
Location: Unknown Location
Summary: Person reported unknown person stole cell phone. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
Location: Conservatory Drive
Summary: Officer reported suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road. Operator reported passenger was sick. Person declined medical assistance. Officer judicially referred one
person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
February 24
SCC Drug Violations
Location: Clarke Hall
Summary: Caller reported people smoking marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty and two for drug policy violation. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
Location: R-Lot
Summary: Caller reported unknown person damaged vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
