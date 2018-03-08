Public Safety Logs Feb. 21-24

February 21

Medical Assistance

Location: Hood Hall

Summary: Caller reported person with nose bleed. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Caller reported person sent concerning image. Officer determined person not a danger to themselves. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

February 22

Safety Hazard

Location: R-Lot

Summary: Caller reported hydraulic fluid spill from broken hose on equipment. EH&S staff cleaned spill area. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported person having suicidal thoughts. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to

hospital. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Landon Hall

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Boothroyd Hall

Summary: Caller reported person in room refusing to leave. Caller disconnected without providing location. Officer determined person disconnected because person left. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

February 23

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Location: Rothschild Place

Summary: Caller reported unauthorized person inside building after building is closed. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Petit Larceny Over $200

Location: Unknown Location

Summary: Person reported unknown person stole cell phone. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Conservatory Drive

Summary: Officer reported suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road. Operator reported passenger was sick. Person declined medical assistance. Officer judicially referred one

person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

February 24

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Clarke Hall

Summary: Caller reported people smoking marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty and two for drug policy violation. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Location: R-Lot

Summary: Caller reported unknown person damaged vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.