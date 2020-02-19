Public Safety Logs Feb. 3-Feb. 9

February 3

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Athletics and Events Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person injured their shoulder while lifting weights. One person was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported a door was found open at a residence. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Joseph Opper responded.

Medical Assist/Psychological

LOCATION: Lyon Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person had made alarming comments in the group chat. The officer escorted the person to the counseling center. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

February 4

SCC College Regulations

LOCATION: Lower Quad

SUMMARY: The officer reported a person repeatedly screaming and refusing to show identification. The officer judicially referred one person for excessive noise and failure to comply. Security Officer Alec Williams responded.

Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The activation was caused by an unknown person maliciously discharging a fire extinguisher. Patrol Officer Joseph Opper responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Roy H. Park Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person repeatedly calling and asking for information. The caller advised the person that the information was online. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

February 5

SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses

LOCATION: Garden Apartment

Building 28

SUMMARY: The caller reported a lit candle in the window. The officer determined the room was unoccupied and extinguished the candle. The investigation is pending. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person had an allergic reaction. The person was transported to the hospital in an ambulance. Seargant Don Lyke responded.

February 6

Harassment 2nd Degree

LOCATION: Garden Apartment

Building 29

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person repeatedly knocking on the door. The person would not leave. The officer judicially referred one person for harassment. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Off Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: The caller reported two subjects soliciting people off campus to join a church. The caller was forwarded to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department to file a report. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

February 7

Medical Assist/Psychological

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: The caller requested a welfare check on a person who made alarming comments. The officer reported the person was taken into custody under New York state mental health law and was transported to the hospital by an officer. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: The officer reported people possibly smoking marijuana. The officer reported the area checked and was unable to locate the people involved. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

February 8

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: College Circle

SUMMARY: The caller reported observing an unknown person going through a trash dumpster. The officer reported one person was issued a warning for going through the dumpster to collect returnable items. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person knocking on the door. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Making Graffiti No Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person wrote an obscene word on elevator buttons. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

February 9

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drugs

LOCATION: Talcott Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an intoxicated person was highly emotional. The officer reported the person was taken into custody under New York state mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. The officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Medical Assist/Psychological

LOCATION: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person made comments about harming themself. The officer determined they were not a threat to themself or others. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded.

Change in the Case Status

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety

SUMMARY: The officer conducted a follow up investigation. The officer reported one person judicially referred for possession of a candle. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.