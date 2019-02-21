Public Safety Logs Feb. 4-Feb. 7

February 4

Petit larceny under $50

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person stole exit sign. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Suspicious person

Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Complainant reported two suspicious people walking through building. Officer was unable to locate the people. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Circle Apartments Building 151

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding marijuana paraphernalia. Officer judicially referred two persons for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

February 5

SCC drug violations

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy and for college regulations. Patrol Officer Dan Redder responded.

Medical assistance/Illness related

Location: Circle Apartments Building 190

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having difficulty breathing from allergic reaction. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Fire Protection Specialist Max Nobel responded.

February 6

Criminal mischief 4th degree

Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person damaged wall and wrote graffiti. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Suspicious circumstance

Location: Circle Apartments Building 110

SUMMARY: Caller reported finding door to apartment open. Officer determined no evidence of unauthorized entry or items missing. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Medical assist/Psychological

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported

thirdhand information that person had signs of self-harm. Officer determined person sought psychological assistance. Patrol Officer Dan Redder responded.

Fire alarm accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 131

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

Reclassification of crime

Location: Lyon Hall

SUMMARY: Officer reported incident that originally occurred in Lyon Hall on Jan. 28 was reclassified from unlawful possession of marijuana to criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding marijuana paraphernalia. Patrol Officer Dan Redder responded.

Fire alarm smoke investigation

Location: Peggy Ryan

Williams Center

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was caused by smoke from faulty belt on water pump. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

Motor-vehicle accident/Property damage

Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage accident occurred at approximately 7:55 p.m. Parties exchanged information. A report was taken. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

February 7

Medical assist/Illness related

Location: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling ill with a fever. Person was transported to the Hammond Health Center. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Medical assist/Illness-related

Location: Center for Natural Sciences

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fainted. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Trespass no degree

Location: Muller Chapel pond

SUMMARY: Caller reported safety concern for person on ice of pond. Officer issued person warning for being on the ice. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding marijuana paraphernalia. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of flammable substance. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Criminal tampering 3rd degree

Location: Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer also found the smoke detector was covered. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of drug policy and one person for tampering with fire safety equipment. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.