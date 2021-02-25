Public Safety Logs Feb. 8–14

Feb. 8

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by burnt marijuana. Officers checked the area but were unable to determine the source of the odor. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident

LOCATION: Circle Lot 1

SUMMARY: A caller reported a property damage motor vehicle accident with a parked car. The officer reported the accident was due to slippery road conditions. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Tompkins 911 Center reported a person complaining of stomach pain and requested transportation to the hospital. The officer reported one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Assist Ithaca Police Department

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Dispatch requested information on a person reported missing through the Ithaca Police Department. The Officer reported the person was located. Security Officer Pat English responded.

Unlawful Possession Of Marijuana

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: A caller reported locating two persons in possession of drug paraphernalia. The officer reported that the paraphernalia was secured and the Office of Residential Life will refer two persons for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Feb. 9

Assist/Illness Related

LOCATION: Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: A caller reported an individual feeling light headed after passing out. The officer reported the person declined medical attention. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Facilities reported a sewage backup. The officer documented the damage. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident

LOCATION: Farm Pond Road

SUMMARY: A caller reported a property damage motor vehicle accident involving a deer. The officer reported grounds was contacted for the removal of the deer.

SCC Drug Violations

LOCATION: Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: A caller reported an odor of marijuana. The officer reported one individual was referred for college drug violations. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by contractors working in the area.

Feb. 10

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Assist Cornell Police

Department

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Cornell Police Department requested information on two person involved in a suspicious incident on the Cornell campus. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Feb. 11

Petit Larceny Under $50

LOCATION: U-Lot

SUMMARY: A caller reported an unknown person entered a vehicle and stole a parking permit. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Scheme To Defraud 2nd Degree

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: A caller reported receiving a suspicious email requesting excess money received in a check forwarded to a third party. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Public Health Law

LOCATION: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported a person not wearing a facial covering inside a building. The officer reported the person was consuming food. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating the owner of a parked vehicle involved in an accident. The officer reported the owner of the vehicle was not affiliated with Ithaca College. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

SCC Danger To Self

LOCATION: The Campus Center

SUMMARY: An officer reported persons climbing on entrance overhang between north stairs. The officer reported the persons were givn a warning for conduct code violation. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Feb. 12

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by construction in the area. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins responded.

SCC Acts Of Dishonesty

LOCATION: Unknown Location

SUMMARY: A person found a driver’s license and turned it over to the Office of Public Safety. The officer determined the driver’s license was fictitious. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Feb. 13

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Academic Complex

SUMMARY: An officer reported persons running in the building. The officer reported three persons were located and issued a conduct warning for being in the area after hours. The officer escorted the persons out of the area. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Off-campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Dispatch reported an off-campus property damage motor vehicle accident and requested vehicle owner contact information. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

Feb. 14

Check On The Welfare

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: A caller reported receiving thirdhand information of an individual who intentionally caused harm to themselves. The officer determined the person was not an immediate threat to themselves or others. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Off-campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: A caller reported a person was sexually assaulted at an off-campus location by a known person. The officer reported the information was turned over to the Ithaca Police Department for investigation. Patrol Officer Joe opper responded.

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: A caller reported a group being loud and possibly setting off fireworks. Officers met with residential life staff who reported the noise was from a known individual who was banging on the entrance door. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was due to burn food. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

LOCATION: Terrace Dining Hall

SUMMARY: A caller reported a person passed out. The officer reported the person declined medical assistance. The person was transported to the hospital by friends. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Petit Larceny Over $200

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: A caller reported an unknown person stole a bike from a bike rack. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by burnt food. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.