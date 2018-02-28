Public Safety Logs February 17-February 20

February 17
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
Location: East Tower
Summary: Caller reported unconscious person locked in bathroom. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff and was judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported excessive noise and a person made an inappropriate comment. Officer judicially referred one person for noise violation. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported person on drugs and acting strange. Person taken into custody and transported to hospital under the mental hygiene law. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
Location: Tower Skyline Drive
Summary: Officer reported vehicle stopped for failure to stop at stop sign. Officer issued the operator a campus summons. Officer also judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
Disorderly Conduct No Degree
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Caller reported unknown person throwing beer cans from balconies at vehicle driving past building. Unable to locate.
SCC Drug Violations
Location: Garden Apartments
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for drug policy violation and failure to comply. Master Patrol Officer Jon
Elmore responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Tallcott Hall
Summary: Caller reported person vomiting. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
February 18
Medical Assistance
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported person kicking walls, depressed, and having suicidal thoughts. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded.
SCC Acts of Dishonesty
Location: West Tower
Summary: Officer reported person with alcohol. Officer judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty and possession of a fraudulent ID. Lieutenant Terry O’Pray responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Hill Center
Summary: Caller reported person fell, injured their head and is feeling dizzy. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.
SCC Harassment
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported person failed to leave the area when requested to do so. Officer judicially referred one person for harassment. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
SCC College Regulations
Location: West Tower
Summary: Officer reported people smoking in the entryway to building. Officer judicially referred two persons for violation of campus rules. Lieutenant Terry O’Pray responded.
SCC Responsibility of Guests
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for responsibility of guests and two persons were restricted from the campus. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Burglary Unlawful Entry
Location: Towers Concourse
Summary: Caller reported unknown person entered and threw food. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded.
February 19
Grand Larceny Over $1000
Location: Park School of Communications
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole backpack. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: East Tower
Summary: Caller reported a person having difficulty breathing. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
February 20
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported finding small magnetic device. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded.
Harassment 2nd Degree
Location: Tallcott Hall
Summary: Person reported unknown person wrote offensive word on door. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
SCC Fire Safety–Related Offense
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: EH&S staff reported person failed to evacuate building during fire alarm. EH&S staff judicially referred one person for violation of fire safety violation. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.
Off-Campus Incident
Location: State Route 96B
Summary: Caller reported a three-car motor vehicle property damage accident. Ithaca College officer directed traffic and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated accident. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Comments