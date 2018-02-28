Public Safety Logs February 17-February 20

February 17

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: East Tower

Summary: Caller reported unconscious person locked in bathroom. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff and was judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported excessive noise and a person made an inappropriate comment. Officer judicially referred one person for noise violation. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported person on drugs and acting strange. Person taken into custody and transported to hospital under the mental hygiene law. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Tower Skyline Drive

Summary: Officer reported vehicle stopped for failure to stop at stop sign. Officer issued the operator a campus summons. Officer also judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Caller reported unknown person throwing beer cans from balconies at vehicle driving past building. Unable to locate.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Garden Apartments

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for drug policy violation and failure to comply. Master Patrol Officer Jon

Elmore responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Tallcott Hall

Summary: Caller reported person vomiting. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

February 18

Medical Assistance

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported person kicking walls, depressed, and having suicidal thoughts. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded.

SCC Acts of Dishonesty

Location: West Tower

Summary: Officer reported person with alcohol. Officer judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty and possession of a fraudulent ID. Lieutenant Terry O’Pray responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Hill Center

Summary: Caller reported person fell, injured their head and is feeling dizzy. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

SCC Harassment

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported person failed to leave the area when requested to do so. Officer judicially referred one person for harassment. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

SCC College Regulations

Location: West Tower

Summary: Officer reported people smoking in the entryway to building. Officer judicially referred two persons for violation of campus rules. Lieutenant Terry O’Pray responded.

SCC Responsibility of Guests

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for responsibility of guests and two persons were restricted from the campus. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Burglary Unlawful Entry

Location: Towers Concourse

Summary: Caller reported unknown person entered and threw food. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded.

February 19

Grand Larceny Over $1000

Location: Park School of Communications

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole backpack. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: East Tower

Summary: Caller reported a person having difficulty breathing. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

February 20

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported finding small magnetic device. Master Patrol Office Bruce Holmstock responded.

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Tallcott Hall

Summary: Person reported unknown person wrote offensive word on door. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

SCC Fire Safety–Related Offense

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: EH&S staff reported person failed to evacuate building during fire alarm. EH&S staff judicially referred one person for violation of fire safety violation. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: State Route 96B

Summary: Caller reported a three-car motor vehicle property damage accident. Ithaca College officer directed traffic and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated accident. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.