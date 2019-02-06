Public Safety Logs Jan. 21-Jan. 25

January 21
Check on the welfare
Location: Holmes Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having a panic attack. Person declined medical assistance. Assistance was provided. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.
Identity Theft 3rd degree
Location: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person made fraudulent charges to credit card. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Brice Holmstock responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental Location: Terrace 10
SUMMARY: Simplex reported that a fire alarm was activated. Activation was caused by burnt food. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Motor vehicle accident/property damage
Location: E-Lot, 141 Textor Circle
SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle/curb property damage motor vehicle accident. No damage to vehicle. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
SCC drug violations
Location: Terrace 7
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy and failure to comply. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Motor vehicle accident/property damage
Location: Alumni Circle
SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
January 22
Accidental property damage
Location: Fitness Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported a sprinkler head leaking water. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.
Medical assistance and injury related
Location: Lower Quad
SUMMARY: Caller reported person slipped and fell on ice, injuring their elbow and back. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Unlawful possession
of marijuana
Location: Z-Lot
SUMMARY: Officer reported a suspicious vehicle. Officer issued one person an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana in the Town of Ithaca, New York Court. Person was also judicially referred. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
January 23
SCC fire safety offenses
Location: Eastman Hall
SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported person failed to exit building during a fire alarm. The staff judicially referred one person for fire safety violation. F&BSC Charlie Sherman responded.
Medical Assistance/Illness Related
Location: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out during anxiety attack and locked themselves in room. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
January 24
Motor vehicle accident/property damage
Location: L-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported a two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Accidental Property Damage
Location: Center for Natural Sciences
SUMMARY: Caller reported ceiling tiles were damaged due to a water leak. Officer reported two rooms were affected. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Medical Assistance/Injury related
Location: Academic Quad
SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell and injured their knee. Person left the area, and officers were unable to locate person. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental Location: Terrace 6
SUMMARY: Simplex reported that a fire alarm was activated. Activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Harassment 2nd degree
Location: Not reported
SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent unwanted texts and social media messages to person. Officer judicially referred one person for harassment. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.
Safety Hazard
Location: U-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported smoke and sparks coming from junction box. Ithaca Fire Department responded. Facilities shut off electricity and smoke stopped. Smoke was caused by electrical wires being submerged in water. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
January 25
Suspicious person
Location: Smiddy Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious person. Officer determined person left the area. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments Building 175
SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm was activated. Activation was caused by burnt food. Alarm determined accidental. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Comments