Public Safety Logs Jan. 21-Jan. 25

January 21

Check on the welfare

Location: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having a panic attack. Person declined medical assistance. Assistance was provided. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Identity Theft 3rd degree

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person made fraudulent charges to credit card. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Brice Holmstock responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental Location: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: Simplex reported that a fire alarm was activated. Activation was caused by burnt food. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Motor vehicle accident/property damage

Location: E-Lot, 141 Textor Circle

SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle/curb property damage motor vehicle accident. No damage to vehicle. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

SCC drug violations

Location: Terrace 7

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy and failure to comply. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Motor vehicle accident/property damage

Location: Alumni Circle

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

January 22

Accidental property damage

Location: Fitness Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported a sprinkler head leaking water. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Medical assistance and injury related

Location: Lower Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported person slipped and fell on ice, injuring their elbow and back. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Unlawful possession

of marijuana

Location: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: Officer reported a suspicious vehicle. Officer issued one person an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana in the Town of Ithaca, New York Court. Person was also judicially referred. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

January 23

SCC fire safety offenses

Location: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported person failed to exit building during a fire alarm. The staff judicially referred one person for fire safety violation. F&BSC Charlie Sherman responded.

Medical Assistance/Illness Related

Location: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out during anxiety attack and locked themselves in room. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

January 24

Motor vehicle accident/property damage

Location: L-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported a two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Center for Natural Sciences

SUMMARY: Caller reported ceiling tiles were damaged due to a water leak. Officer reported two rooms were affected. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Medical Assistance/Injury related

Location: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell and injured their knee. Person left the area, and officers were unable to locate person. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental Location: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Simplex reported that a fire alarm was activated. Activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Harassment 2nd degree

Location: Not reported

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent unwanted texts and social media messages to person. Officer judicially referred one person for harassment. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Safety Hazard

Location: U-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported smoke and sparks coming from junction box. Ithaca Fire Department responded. Facilities shut off electricity and smoke stopped. Smoke was caused by electrical wires being submerged in water. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

January 25

Suspicious person

Location: Smiddy Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious person. Officer determined person left the area. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 175

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm was activated. Activation was caused by burnt food. Alarm determined accidental. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.