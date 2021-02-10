Public Safety Logs Jan. 25–31

Jan. 25

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: An officer reported locating a person in the area after hours. The person was issued a Student Conduct Code warning for trespass and directed to leave the building. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Student Conduct Code Disruptive/Excessive Noise

LOCATION: Circle Apartments Building

SUMMARY: A caller reported loud music. Officer issued a Student Conduct Code warning for excessive noise. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Student Conduct Code Disruptive/Excessive Noise

LOCATION: Garden Apartment

SUMMARY: A caller reported loud banging coming from a neighboring apartment. Officer issued a Student Conduct Code warning for disruptive noise. Patrol Office Joe Opper responded.

Jan. 26

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

LOCATION: Alumni Circle

SUMMARY: A caller reported a one-car property damage accident. Officer reported that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign due to slippery road conditions. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Actual Fire/Flame ignition

LOCATION: Facilities Parking Lot

SUMMARY: A caller reported a vehicle fire. The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported that a tractor trailer had a fire between the cab and trailer. The Ithaca Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Officer reported alarm activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Student Conduct Code Disruptive/Excessive Noise

LOCATION: Garden Apartment

SUMMARY: A caller reported loud music and voices in the area. Officer reported two persons were issued Student Conduct Code warnings for excessive noise. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Jan. 27

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: An officer reported damage to a pole marker. Officer reported the pole appeared to have been knocked down due to an unknown person sledding on the hill. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Officer reported alarm activation caused by steam. Maintenance was contacted and the area was ventilated and system reset. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Jan. 28

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Officer reported a person in the area after hours. The officer issued the person a warning for Student Conduct Code violations and directed them to leave the area. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Jan. 29

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

LOCATION: Circle Lot

SUMMARY: A caller reported a two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments Building

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm activation. Officer reported alarm activation caused by smoke from candles and incense. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Student Conduct Code Fire Safety Related Offenses

LOCATION: Circle Apartments Building

SUMMARY: During fire alarm investigation, officer located burned candle and incense. Officer referred one person for fire safety violations and three people for failure to leave the building during a fire alarm activation. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Jan. 30

Student Conduct Code Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drugs

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: A caller reported a person vomiting due to intoxication. Officer reported that the person declined medical assistance and referred two people for irresponsible use of alcohol and one person for underage possession of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Assist Other Police Agencies

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: The State University of New York Cortland Police Department requested information regarding a stolen vehicle suspect at the SUNY Cortland campus. Officer reported the suspect has no affiliation with Ithaca College. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: B-Lot

SUMMARY: A caller reported a person fell on ice. Officer reported the person declined medical assistance and reported no injuries as a result of the fall. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Jan. 31

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments Building

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Officer reported alarm activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Assist New York State Police

LOCATION: Coddington Road

SUMMARY: New York State Police requested contact information for the owner of a vehicle parked in a yard off campus. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis responded.

Assist New York State Police

LOCATION: State Route 96B

SUMMARY: New York State Police requested assistance locating a person involved in a property damage accident at an off-campus location. Officer reported unable to locate the person and state police were advised. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Terrace Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported a person burnt their thumb while serving food and felt faint. Officer reported that the person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Public Health Law

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department reported that one person was referred to Tompkins County Health Department for a public health law violation that occurred at an off-campus location. The person was also referred to Student Conduct for violating the Community Agreement. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.