Public Safety Logs Jan. 27-Feb. 1

January 27

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person who fell and hit their head was now suffering from dizziness, nausea and pain. The person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Fire/Actual Fire/Flame/Ignition

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

Building 211

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Activation was caused by a fire in a toaster oven. A fire extinguisher was used to put the fire out. Patrol Officer Brian Versoza responded.

January 28

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: A person reported that in December 2019 an unknown person had knocked on the window asking for entry into the building. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Whalen School of Music

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person was feeling faint, fell and hit their head. The person was transported to Hammond Health Center by an officer. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

SCC Bullying or Cyberbullying

LOCATION: All campus

SUMMARY: The caller reported being bullied by members of a group. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

January 29

Larceny Over $200

LOCATION: Campus Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole their

backpack. Patrol Officer Kevin

McClain responded.

Change in the Case Status

LOCATION: Campus Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported the backpack originally stolen Jan. 29 from the Campus Center was located and turned over to public safety. The item was not stolen. The officer determined the item was not stolen and the incident was unfounded. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Assist NY State Police

LOCATION: All Campus

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported NY State Police were attempting to locate a person for a welfare check. NY State Police reported the person was located at an off-campus location. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Terraces

SUMMARY: The caller reported overhearing two unknown people talking and one person asking the other about possessing a

weapon. The officers were unable to locate the people involved. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded.

January 30

Scheme to Defraud Second Degree

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 25

SUMMARY: The caller reported an

unknown person tried to arrange fraudulent payments for items this person was selling online. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Acts of Dishonesty

LOCATION: E Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported a vehicle was found to have a fraudulent parking permit and the vehicle was towed from campus. One person was judicially referred for acts of dishonesty. Security Officer Jordan Bartolis responded.

Criminal Tampering Third Degree

LOCATION: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspections, the caller reported marijuana paraphernalia and a plastic bag covering a smoke detector. The officer determined the paraphernalia was not used for drugs and judicially referred a person for tampering with fire safety equipment. Master Patrol Officer Robert Jones responded.

January 31

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drugs

LOCATION: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person had ingested marijuana. The person was transported to the hospital by ambulance and referred

judicially for irresponsible use of drugs. Patrol Officer Brian Versoza responded.

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

LOCATION: J Lot

SUMMARY: A person approached an officer and reported that one vehicle damaged another and left the scene. Security Officer Joe

Opper responded.

Criminal Tampering Third Degree

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person bent an electrical outlet cover. The investigation is pending. Sergeant Donald

Lyke responded.

February 1

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Recreation Trails.

SUMMARY: The officer reported two people on trails after hours. A warning was issued. Master patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Suspicious Vehicle

LOCATION: Z Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported two people were in a parked vehicle. The officer determined that the persons were talking and no assistance was needed. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The officer reported a noise complaint. The officer judicially referred two people for a noise violation. Security Officer Kevin

English responded.