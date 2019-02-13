Public Safety Logs Jan. 28-Feb. 2

January 28

Medical assistance/Illness related

Location: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported feeling ill. Person declined medical assistance. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

Location: Textor Circle

SUMMARY: Officer reported two-vehicle property damage accident. Officer issued one-person uniform traffic ticket to the Town of Ithaca Court for failure to follow the right of way. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Medical Assistance/ Illness Related

Location: Hammond Health Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported cramps. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. Assistance was provided.

Medical Assistance/Illness Related

Location: B-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported slipping on the ice and injuring their back. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

SCC College Regulations

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of college regulations for smoking inside. Patrol Officer Dan Redder responded. Officer judicially referred person responsible.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Garden Apartment 27

SUMMARY: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Officer judicially referred person responsible.

January 29

V&T Leaving Scene of an accident

Location: F-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown vehicle damaged parked vehicle and left the scene. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded. An investigation is pending.

Criminal Trespass 2nd degree

Location: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person entered room and moved items. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. An investigation is pending.

January 30

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: R-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person smoking marijuana in vehicle. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded. Officer judicially referred the person responsible.

Scheme to Defraud 2nd degree

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent email impersonating another person advertising false employment opportunities. Sergeant Don Lyke responded. An investigation is pending.

January 31

Medical Assistance/Illness related

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting due to illness. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. No assistance was provided.

Change in Case Status

Location: Not reported

SUMMARY: Officer issued person an appearance ticket for the Town of Ithaca Court for harassment. Complaint was originally reported Jan. 17 at Circle Apartment 190. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Terrace 8

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that person was hearing a noise that caused alarm. Officers determined the noise was mechanical noise coming from the building. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

February 1

Suspicious letter/Email correspondence

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent email impersonating another person advertising false employment opportunities. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. An investigation is pending.

Medical Assistance/Injury related

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Officer reported person falling and injuring shoulder. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. A report was taken.

Scheme to defraud 2nd degree

Location: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported that a person sent email impersonating another person advertising false employment opportunities. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. An investigation is pending.

February 2

Medical Assistance/Injury related

Location: F-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person slipped on ice, injuring their head. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Medical Assistance/Injury related

Location: Athletics and Events Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person slipped on ice and injured their shoulder. Person declined medical assistance Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded. A report was taken.