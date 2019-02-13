Public Safety Logs Jan. 28-Feb. 2

January 28
Medical assistance/Illness related
Location: Eastman Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported feeling ill. Person declined medical assistance. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage
Location: Textor Circle
SUMMARY: Officer reported two-vehicle property damage accident. Officer issued one-person uniform traffic ticket to the Town of Ithaca Court for failure to follow the right of way. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Medical Assistance/ Illness Related
Location: Hammond Health Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported cramps. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. Assistance was provided.
Medical Assistance/Illness Related
Location: B-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported slipping on the ice and injuring their back. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
SCC College Regulations
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of college regulations for smoking inside. Patrol Officer Dan Redder responded. Officer judicially referred person responsible.
SCC Drug Violations
Location: Garden Apartment 27
SUMMARY: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Officer judicially referred person responsible.
January 29
V&T Leaving Scene of an accident
Location: F-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown vehicle damaged parked vehicle and left the scene. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded. An investigation is pending.
Criminal Trespass 2nd degree
Location: Eastman Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person entered room and moved items. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. An investigation is pending.
January 30
Unlawful possession of marijuana
Location: R-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person smoking marijuana in vehicle. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded. Officer judicially referred the person responsible.
Scheme to Defraud 2nd degree
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent email impersonating another person advertising false employment opportunities. Sergeant Don Lyke responded. An investigation is pending.
January 31
Medical Assistance/Illness related
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting due to illness. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. No assistance was provided.
Change in Case Status
Location: Not reported
SUMMARY: Officer issued person an appearance ticket for the Town of Ithaca Court for harassment. Complaint was originally reported Jan. 17 at Circle Apartment 190. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Check on the Welfare
Location: Terrace 8
SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that person was hearing a noise that caused alarm. Officers determined the noise was mechanical noise coming from the building. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
February 1
Suspicious letter/Email correspondence
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent email impersonating another person advertising false employment opportunities. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. An investigation is pending.
Medical Assistance/Injury related
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Officer reported person falling and injuring shoulder. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. A report was taken.
Scheme to defraud 2nd degree
Location: Holmes Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported that a person sent email impersonating another person advertising false employment opportunities. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. An investigation is pending.
February 2
Medical Assistance/Injury related
Location: F-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person slipped on ice, injuring their head. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Medical Assistance/Injury related
Location: Athletics and Events Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person slipped on ice and injured their shoulder. Person declined medical assistance Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded. A report was taken.
